Interesting and Humour - page 2978
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There is a dredge, but you cannot wash gold - you will go to jail. Even in Moscow region. - you'll still get locked up. By the way, there used to be industrial gold reserves in Moscow Region.
There is a dredge, but you cannot wash gold - you will go to jail. Even in Moscow region. - you'll still get locked up. By the way, there used to be industrial gold reserves in Moscow Region.
My dear, I pinged the server to find out that where I am, you can only catch moose, and I know where the gold is))
The USSR was really better. Everything compares. Although I never liked it in the USSR.
I was so offended when they didn't want to admit me as an October boy because of my bad behaviour) I had to promise to make amends.
I was so offended when they didn't want to accept me as an October boy because of my bad behaviour) I had to promise to make it up to them.
When you were accepted, were you happy about it? I had time to be a pioneer.)
I was happy at that moment. I had time to be a pioneer, too.)
It makes no difference. They'll go to jail.
Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.
The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.
Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to Juche North.
Yes, it is because of the meetings that this USSR came to be. Look in the mirror and maybe you will find one;
or don't you ?))
Yes, it's because of the meetings that this USSR is all about. Look in the mirror and maybe you'll find one;
or don't you ?))
I meant a liberal economy. We have never had a competitive market. Maybe someday.