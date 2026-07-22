Interesting and Humour - page 2978

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
There is a dredge, but you cannot wash gold - you will go to jail. Even in Moscow region. - you'll still get locked up. By the way, there used to be industrial gold reserves in Moscow Region.
You can't do it by hand, can you?
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Asaulenko:
There is a dredge, but you cannot wash gold - you will go to jail. Even in Moscow region. - you'll still get locked up. By the way, there used to be industrial gold reserves in Moscow Region.
My dear, I pinged the server to find out that where I am, you can only catch moose, and I know where the gold is dug))
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
My dear, I pinged the server to find out that where I am, you can only catch moose, and I know where the gold is))
It makes no difference. You'll get locked up.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
The USSR was really better. Everything compares. Although I never liked it in the USSR.

I was so offended when they didn't want to admit me as an October boy because of my bad behaviour) I had to promise to make amends.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

I was so offended when they didn't want to accept me as an October boy because of my bad behaviour) I had to promise to make it up to them.

Were you happy when you were accepted? I had time to be a pioneer.)
 
forexman77:
When you were accepted, were you happy about it? I had time to be a pioneer.)

I was happy at that moment. I had time to be a pioneer, too.)

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It makes no difference. They'll go to jail.

you'll get locked up, but don't steal.

 
forexman77:

Yeah, well, that's the USSR. Couldn't stand all those pioneer meetings.

The stability of the Soviet Union was ensured by high oil prices. Many people quite irrationally think, or this is what they are trying to impose on us, that a return to the past will bring back stability.

Tired of their talk about the harm of liberals. Where are these liberals and whether they exist at all. Anyway, I don't want to go to Juche North.

Yes, it is because of the meetings that this USSR came to be. Look in the mirror and maybe you will find one;

or don't you ?))

You don't want to, but you reason like either the former or the northern juche.
 
Alexander Voronkov:

Yes, it's because of the meetings that this USSR is all about. Look in the mirror and maybe you'll find one;

or don't you ?))

You don't want to, but you reason like either the former or according to north... juche.
I meant liberal economy. We have never had a competitive market. Maybe someday.
 
forexman77:
I meant a liberal economy. We have never had a competitive market. Maybe someday.
It doesn't exist anywhere anymore. Everywhere is a planned economy. You are way behind.
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