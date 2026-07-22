Interesting and Humour - page 4790
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Enter "Voronezh monument to Alenka" into the search engine and look at the pictures.
Already decided to dismantle
TOR
You type in "Voronezh Monument to Alenka" in the search engine and look at the pictures.
Very funny.
I saw it without a clue.
But even more hilarious was the commentary.
I laughed my cheeks off for about 15 minutes.
By the way, the town of Novovoronezh.
That's it. That's the coolest comment:https://glavnoe24.ru/topics/17926/
They've already decided to dismantle
What's wrong with the monument? It looks fine. That's what monuments are like:
if that's what Alionka looked like, then yes.
What's wrong with the monument, it's fine. That's how monuments are:
if that's what Alyonka looked like, then yes.
If it looks like this, it's probably fate - you won't wake up ... ;))))
look for yourself, there's a photo
If you dream it, it's probably your destiny - you won't wake up ... ;))))
Check it out, there's a photo.
So the ugly founder of the city was, so what now?
You want to make monuments only to good-looking women? - You can't do that, it's wrong!