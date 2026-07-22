Interesting and Humour - page 4723
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Alderliefste, Ramses Shaffy, Liesbeth List - Laat Me / Vivre
Please do not post music here... at least that often.
Everyone's tastes are different, and some posters are peculiar to say the least, so it's best not to.
.
https://youtu.be/aUnUPBp-tnM
A persuasive plea
Andrew, it's you know, sometimes a person gets carried away and starts posting a lot, so to speak, a gimmick caught.
But after a while it cools down and stops. I don't think it lasts long.
Please do not post music here... at least that often.
Everyone's tastes are different, and some posters are peculiar to say the least, so it's best not to.
It's easier to get over it than having neighbours forcing their music on everyone around.
In my youth we lived in a barracks and one neighbour used to put his tape recorder out the open window and play his moronic music. I got fed up with it very quickly and turned off the lights in the whole barracks. After a while, I would turn it back on, and if the music came on again, I would turn it off again. And so on several times until he calmed down. I had no other way to get rid of the music.
Much later I understood that I had switched off not only the music, but all the neighbours' refrigerators, including ours. Including ours.
It's easier to get over than when neighbours impose their music on everyone around them.
In my youth, we lived in a barracks, and one neighbour would put his tape recorder out the open window and play his dumbass music. I got fed up with it very quickly and turned off the lights in the whole barracks. After a while, I would turn it back on, and if the music came on again, I would turn it off again. And so on several times until he calmed down. I had no other way to get rid of the music.
Much later I understood that I had switched off not only the music, but all the neighbours' refrigerators, including ours. Including ours.
Music then and music now are two big differences.
Music then and music now are two big differences.
You mean you should like modern music now?))
I remembered that with the onset of warm days in the suburbs. My neighbour in the village has the same "composer" now... I close the window - it's hot, open it - it's impossible to program. It's distracting that shit... I'd love to switch his lights off now, but... my hands are getting short)).
You mean you should like modern music now?))
I remembered that with the onset of warm days in the suburbs. My neighbour in the village now has the same "composer"... I close the window - it's hot, open it - it's impossible to programme. It's distracting that shit... I'd love to switch his lights off now, but... my hands are getting short)).
It's easier to get over than when neighbours impose their music on everyone around them.
In my youth, we lived in a barracks, and one neighbour would put his tape recorder out the open window and play his dumbass music. I got fed up with it very quickly and turned off the lights in the whole barracks. After a while, I would turn it back on, and if the music came on again, I would turn it off again. And so on several times until he calmed down. I had no other way to get rid of the music.
Much later I understood that I had switched off not only the music, but all the neighbours' refrigerators, including ours. Including ours.
))
We had one music-lover in our yard, he used to park his car under the window and play music... Until someone threw a 3-liter jam jar on top of his car. There was silence in the yard.
"A brick doesn't just fall on your head."
AK-47 is a great choice...
Nah, it doesn't fit. He's a dirty cop, so he's carrying... what if I miss?