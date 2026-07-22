Interesting and Humour - page 678
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" I'm sorry to part with Russia, but - having become human - I no longer want to share the same country with monkeys. "
Posner's a monkey. He ran away to the United States, but he didn't like the monkeys there. Then he went back to Russia, because nobody stopped him from monkeying around here. Now he's running to the zoo in Paris. Probably he spits on French macaques and flees to Honduran monkey house.
Parfenov called him right: "A stranger among strangers, a stranger among his own." Anywhere is good where there are none.
Posner is a monkey. He ran away to the United States, but he didn't like the monkeys there. Then he went back to Russia, because nobody stopped him from monkeying around here. Now he's running to the zoo in Paris. Probably he spits on French macaques and flees to Honduran monkey house.
Parfenov called him right: "A stranger among strangers, a stranger among his own." Anywhere is good where they are not.
not photoshopped
A beaver came to my place.
A jar of honey, the bastard stole it.
Click on the picture
A beaver came to my place.
A jar of honey, the bastard stole it.
Great photo! )) If beavers could talk it would be great. ))
Not photoshopped.
I couldn't believe it at first, had to go to the site and blog. )) Photo reports are great, of course. Really enjoyed it. With his commentary, like a book.
Awesome photo! )) If beavers could talk it would be great. ))
I couldn't believe it at first, had to check out the website and blog. )) I must say the photoreports are gorgeous. I really liked it. With his commentary, like a book.
I wonder what those two are doing