Interesting and Humour - page 2675
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What's there to guess, "SPS" is usually spelled "NZ", which means "you're welcome".
EO - Untouchable Supply
NZ - For Health
NZ - NZ...
so you have to guess.
EO - Untouchable Supply
NZ - For Health
NZ - NZ...
So you have to guess.
And in the event of death, report to the morgue on your own...
And in the event of death, report to the morgue on your own...
Belarusian sambist Stepan Popov won gold at the first ever European Games held in Baku. And he earned the respect of the entire sports world for his dignified and noble deed after he won the final
74kg weight class. Seeing that Azerbaijani sambist Alim Gazimov could not leave the mat on his own (Gazimov had suffered a leg injury), Popov lifted his opponent on his shoulders and carried him to the locker room.
And in the event of death, report to the morgue on your own...
You're comparing black people to monkeys, then making fun of the sick.
You don't seem to know what to make of it anymore.)
It's like black humour, comparing black people to monkeys, or making fun of sick people.
You don't seem to know what to make of it anymore.)
Imagine a plumber demanding a customer to have a crescent wrench, gaskets, etc.
Even lady-lovers offer condoms instead of demanding them from their clients.
I feel for the sick ones. The ones who make fun of the sick are those who oblige them to have their own syringes and bandages. This is beyond the realm of reason.
Imagine, for example, a plumber who comes on a call and asks his clients for a crescent wrench, gaskets, etc.
Today, even visiting lady-lovers offer condoms rather than demanding them from clients.
I'm telling you, there's nothing to soap.)
it's a tired topic, let's do something new. "By the way, what about the ..." monkeys?))
You should also tell us how you have helped the sick where these signs are posted ))
ZS: about the priestesses, it's in their best interest to carry contraception, don't starve them.)
A noble act by a Belarusian sambo wrestler.
The Belarusian sambist Stepan Popov won the gold medal at the first ever European Games held in Baku. He gained respect of the whole sports world for his worthy and noble deed after he won the final
74kg bout. Seeing that Azerbaijani sambist Alim Gazimov could not leave the mat on his own (Gazimov had suffered a leg injury), Popov lifted his opponent on his shoulders and carried him to the locker room.
That's how it is. And if the competitions were held in Russia, they would say that even at such high level competitions there is no medical team or even a simple stretcher, another athlete had to carry an injured friend on his back.
*
The photos with the announcements of syringes and bandages are 20 years old.