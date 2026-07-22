Interesting and Humour - page 2922
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I am not an automobile expert but I wonder: 'Which countries make cars for domestic market worse than for export?' I haven't noticed Germans making cars for themselves with lower quality than for French or Austrians, for example. But I have a feeling that they still do that in Russia since Soviet times. Perhaps the price difference is due to mistrust in product quality.
It's simple here. The key words are no exports from Russia. So the 3 cars you happen to have bought in Germany will, at a loss to yourself, be licked to a total loss.
On each assembled car (including foreign cars), AvtoVAZ loses 12.5 thousand roubles! According to an audit report prepared by Ernst & Young, the core business brought the company a loss of 5.8 billion roubles! The company's net loss reached a record 73.9 billion rubles, and taking into account debts accumulated earlier - the whole 94.3 billion.
It is already known that 50 billion rubles will be allocated from the "pocket of the country" to support the auto industry, and it is clear that most of the budget billions will go to AvtoVAZ. In addition, the banks are willing to support the pulse of the factory with new loans.
And then there's this.
According to Autoreview, which dates from September, the XRAY consists of 78% foreign components (including "hidden" imports - parts that are only Russian on paperwork),
You should start by stopping eating after 24:00)))) And until six in the morning))
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And it turns out the Earth is flat!!!
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Interesting!
Russian article -Physicists from the Laboratory of Cryogenic Nanoelectronics at the R. E. Alexeyev State Technical University (NSTU) in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.R.E. Alexeyev together with their British colleagues have developed a theory............According toRoyal Holloway College, University of London
Proceedings of the University of London College -A problem that has been taxing scientists for nearly 40 years has been solved by a team of physicists at Royal Holloway, University of London.
A discussion on the shape and structure of the Earth in Ward 6. :)
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What was that?
Ren TV is on fire: