Interesting and Humour - page 4836

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Aleksey Nikolayev:

So don't drive, who's forcing you? The drunken cognac injected into your system?

I don't see you as an intellectual for further communication. Adieu.

 

classics never age)


 

)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

classics don't age)



doesn't age.... classic)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:


doesn't get old.... classic)

Where's the kebab, and where's so much snow? :)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Where's the kebab, and where's so much snow? :)

200 km south of moscow... 15 degrees minus with a wife and hot tea no shashlik needed))))!

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

200 km south of moscow... 15 degrees minus with a wife and hot tea no shish kebab needed))))!

Did the wife ask you to get it, or is it something else? )))


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Did the wife ask you to get it, or is it something else? )))


No, sunny afternoons are rare on a February weekend in the last couple of years) stupidly catching the moment)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

no, sunny afternoons are rare on a February weekend in the last couple of years) stupidly catching the moment)

no, it's minesotta state, these guys are about to show up:


 
Denis Sartakov:

no, it's minesotta state, these guys are about to show up:


they still have a long way to go)))

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