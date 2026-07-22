Interesting and Humour - page 4836
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So don't drive, who's forcing you? The drunken cognac injected into your system?
I don't see you as an intellectual for further communication. Adieu.
classics never age)
)
classics don't age)
doesn't age.... classic)
doesn't get old.... classic)
Where's the kebab, and where's so much snow? :)
Where's the kebab, and where's so much snow? :)
200 km south of moscow... 15 degrees minus with a wife and hot tea no shashlik needed))))!
200 km south of moscow... 15 degrees minus with a wife and hot tea no shish kebab needed))))!
Did the wife ask you to get it, or is it something else? )))
Did the wife ask you to get it, or is it something else? )))
No, sunny afternoons are rare on a February weekend in the last couple of years) stupidly catching the moment)
no, sunny afternoons are rare on a February weekend in the last couple of years) stupidly catching the moment)
no, it's minesotta state, these guys are about to show up:
no, it's minesotta state, these guys are about to show up:
they still have a long way to go)))