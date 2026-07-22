Interesting and Humour - page 1084

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north korea's russian language blog http://juche-songun.livejournal.com/

Just a balsam from my childhood ))

 
 
Mischek:
That's me, bear. There's something wrong here. It doesn't feel right. It's all mixed up, men, women, monkeys... elbows, Bolkonsky.

Tane... there are normal people here. connoisseurs of female beauty, aren't there?

That's not a man.

 
joo:

Tane... there's some good ones out there. Women's beauty connoisseurs, aren't there?


Oh, thank God.

nice ass.)

 
Mischek:

Oh, thank God.

Nice ass.)

Yeah, I think so too. waist, look at the waist. You'll look even prettier in the butt!
 
joo:

Tane... there are normal people here. connoisseurs of female beauty, aren't there?

it's not a man.

we'll have to wait and see what newdigital has to say.
 
Mischek:
Next

Here is another detailed presentation:

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Officials, taxes, rent, thugs... it's like being in the past. The current government (not just in Russia) is basically a lazy, brainless, perpetually greedy and insatiable turd-like mass. Somehow this bouquet of viruses ended up in power and is gobbling up humanity's creative potential like a cancer.

 
tol64:


Officials, taxes, rent, bandits... it's like being in the past. The current government (not just in Russia) is basically a lazy, brainless, perpetually greedy and insatiable crap-like mass. Somehow this bouquet of viruses has ended up in power and is gobbling up the creative potential of humanity like a cancer.

Whoa! Surprise


Moscow. April 5. INTERFAX.RU - Roskomnadzor has confirmed to Interfax that Wikipedia has been added to the register of sites with banned information.



See original story at http://www.interfax.ru/russia/news.asp?id=299791


 
Mathemat:
Well, why the three... the solution and the answer are right.
meanwhilehttp://lj.rossia.org/users/ded_mitya/318288.html
 
Mischek:

Oops ! Surprise
Moscow. April 5. INTERFAX.RU - Roskomnadzor has confirmed to Interfax that Wikipedia has been added to the register of sites with banned information.
See original story at http://www.interfax.ru/russia/news.asp?id=299791

5 April - Russian Wikipedia added to registry because of article on cannabis smoking. >> Unified registry of banned sites

Roskomnadzor expects to do without blocking Wikipedia

//---

Seems fine so far. Correctable. ))

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