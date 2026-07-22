Interesting and Humour - page 1084
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north korea's russian language blog http://juche-songun.livejournal.com/
Just a balsam from my childhood ))
That's me, bear. There's something wrong here. It doesn't feel right. It's all mixed up, men, women, monkeys... elbows, Bolkonsky.
Tane... there are normal people here. connoisseurs of female beauty, aren't there?
That's not a man.
Tane... there's some good ones out there. Women's beauty connoisseurs, aren't there?
Oh, thank God.
nice ass.)
Oh, thank God.
Nice ass.)
Tane... there are normal people here. connoisseurs of female beauty, aren't there?
it's not a man.
Next
Here is another detailed presentation:
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Officials, taxes, rent, thugs... it's like being in the past. The current government (not just in Russia) is basically a lazy, brainless, perpetually greedy and insatiable turd-like mass. Somehow this bouquet of viruses ended up in power and is gobbling up humanity's creative potential like a cancer.
Officials, taxes, rent, bandits... it's like being in the past. The current government (not just in Russia) is basically a lazy, brainless, perpetually greedy and insatiable crap-like mass. Somehow this bouquet of viruses has ended up in power and is gobbling up the creative potential of humanity like a cancer.
Whoa! Surprise
Moscow. April 5. INTERFAX.RU - Roskomnadzor has confirmed to Interfax that Wikipedia has been added to the register of sites with banned information.
See original story at http://www.interfax.ru/russia/news.asp?id=299791
Well, why the three... the solution and the answer are right.
Oops ! Surprise
Moscow. April 5. INTERFAX.RU - Roskomnadzor has confirmed to Interfax that Wikipedia has been added to the register of sites with banned information.
See original story at http://www.interfax.ru/russia/news.asp?id=299791
5 April - Russian Wikipedia added to registry because of article on cannabis smoking. >> Unified registry of banned sites
Roskomnadzor expects to do without blocking Wikipedia
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Seems fine so far. Correctable. ))