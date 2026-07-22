Interesting and Humour - page 4959
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It's going to be a horror show.
And I wondered why the fireworks pavilion said ChoroShow
It's funny. German ancestry is indicated most often in the USA.
It's funny. German ancestry is indicated in the USA most of the time.
It's not funny - the Germans were massacred in their home countries during the period of american expansion. That's why there were more people coming from there than from England.
there were more Irish than there were Irish. Because there was genocide at home.
It's not funny - the Germans had a lot of carnage in their homelands during the period of American expansion. That's why there were more people coming from there than from England.
there were more Irish than there were Irish. Because there was genocide at home.
Well, firstly, it wasn't a genocide in Ireland, it was a famine - the potato was a monocrop that suffered from crop failure.
Secondly, what was the massacre in Germany?
Well, firstly, it wasn't genocide in Ireland, but famine - the potato was a monocrop that suffered from crop failure.
Secondly, what was the massacre in Germany?
In Germany there was a 30 year war and its aftermath...Catholics vs Protestants, neighbours vs germany, German principalities vs other German principalities...basically all against all. Those who slaughtered their neighbours badly were scattered. Grimm's scary tales, they're from those times and they're almost chronicles.
that is why there were so many Germans settling in america. they even went to africa and russia :-)
In Germany there was a 30-year war and its aftermath...Catholics vs Protestants, neighbours vs Germany, German principalities vs other German principalities...generally all against all. Those who slaughtered their neighbours badly were scattered. Grimm's scary tales, they're from those times and they're almost chronicles.
that is why there were so many Germans settling in america. they even went to africa and russia :-)
Yes, everyone has left König
What König?) You have a typical Kaliningrad there.)
What König?) You have a typical Kaliningrad there.)
Are you sure it was called Kaliningrad when the Germans were here?
What difference does it make what it once was, it's about the current state of affairs)
What difference does it make what it once was, it's about the current state of affairs)