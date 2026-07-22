Interesting and Humour - page 1397
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Employees at Northwestern University in the United States have found that loans severely undermine the health of young people. Constant thoughts of debt have a negative impact on their blood pressure and psyche, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.
The scientists' conclusion is based on observations of 8,400 volunteers aged 24-32 years. During the survey 20% of them confessed they can't repay all their debts. As a result, this situation led to depression, increased stress levels and deterioration of physical and mental health. For example, the risk of hypertension increased by 17% and the likelihood of a stroke by 15%.
Interestingly, another study on the impact of credit on health found that debt mobilised university entrants to study, which was not the case for their peers who were not burdened by debt.
According to the American Student Association, 60% of college students take out student loans each year. In March 2012, student loan debt topped $1 trillion. Despite the fact that not everyone is able to repay debts, the popularity of student loans is only increasing year by year. For example, the number of students taking out student loans has increased by 300% in the last eight years.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/health/20/08/2013/870872.shtml
Employees at Northwestern University in the United States have found that loans severely undermine the health of young people. Constant thoughts of debt have a negative impact on their blood pressure and psyche, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.
The scientists' conclusion is based on observations of 8,400 volunteers aged 24-32 years. During the survey 20% of them admitted that they can't repay all their debts. As a result, this situation led to depression, increased stress levels and deterioration of physical and mental health. For example, the risk of hypertension increased by 17% and the likelihood of a stroke by 15%.
Interestingly, another study on the impact of credit on health found that debt mobilised university entrants to study, which was not the case for their peers who were not burdened by debt.
According to the American Student Association, 60% of college students take out student loans each year. In March 2012, student loan debt topped $1 trillion. Despite the fact that not everyone is able to repay debts, the popularity of student loans is only increasing year by year. For example, the number of students taking out student loans has increased by 300% in the last eight years.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/health/20/08/2013/870872.shtml
http://www.ertegi.ru/index.php?id=2&idnametext=186&idpg=1
A bedtime story).
http://www.psiholocator.com/testy-iq/bennet#
Aptitude test.
http://www.psiholocator.com/testy-iq/bennet#
Aptitude test.
your easy.