Interesting and Humour - page 4938
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
so
so
Yeah, but it gives it some colour!
Microsoft has launched a dedicated portal through which users and IS researchers can report suspicious drivers.
The new "Vulnerable and Malicious Driver Reporting Center" is essentially a web-based form that allows users to upload a copy of a suspicious driver, which will then be analyzed by Microsoft's automated scanner.
if anyone didn't know, send a greeting card to the mask...
if anyone didn't know, send a greeting card to the mask...
a very interesting, worthy one.
very interesting, worthy.
Too bad we don't have any.
excuse me, but rogozin?
excuse me, but rogozin?
Oh, yeah, he's even cooler, on a trampoline into space.