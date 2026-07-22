Interesting and Humour - page 4938

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so

 
Volodymyr Zubov #:

so

Yeah, but it gives it some colour!

 

Microsoft has launched a dedicated portal through which users and IS researchers can report suspicious drivers.

The new "Vulnerable and Malicious Driver Reporting Center" is essentially a web-based form that allows users to upload a copy of a suspicious driver, which will then be analyzed by Microsoft's automated scanner.

Microsoft
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • www.microsoft.com
Submit a driver file which you belive is vulnerable to an exploit or malicious.
 

if anyone didn't know, send a greeting card to the mask...


 
Denis Sartakov #:

if anyone didn't know, send a greeting card to the mask...


a very interesting, worthy one.

[Deleted]  
Fast235 #:

very interesting, worthy.

It's a pity we don't have them here
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Too bad we don't have any.

excuse me, but rogozin?

[Deleted]  
Denis Sartakov #:

excuse me, but rogozin?

Oh, yeah, he's even cooler, on a trampoline into space.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Oh, yeah, he's even cooler, on a trampoline into space.
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[Deleted]  
Volodymyr Zubov #:
SELLING A SSR SAVINGS BOOK TOGETHER WITH THE SAVINGS !
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I still use it, it's a reliable thing
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