Interesting and Humour - page 3158

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If drivers were recruited in the same way as programmers, it would look something like this:

Вакансия: водитель.

Requirements: professional skills in driving cars and trucks, trolleybuses, trams, metro and funicular trains, excavators and bulldozers, tracked special vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and modern light/medium tanks in service with CIS and NATO countries.

Rally and extreme driving skills are mandatory. Experience of driving Formula 1 cars is welcome. Knowledge and experience of repairing piston and rotary engines, automatic and manual transmissions, ignition systems, anti-lock brakes, navigation systems and car audio systems from leading manufacturers is a must. Experience of bodywork and paintwork is welcome. Applicants must have certificates from Mercedes, BMW and also certificates of participation in major international rallies not more than two years ago.

Salary: 1500-2500 roubles, it is defined by results of interview.

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Вы НЕ инженер-программист!
Вы НЕ инженер-программист!
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Igor Konyashin:

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Pre-registration on odd-numbered Tuesdays in even-numbered months, if they fall on a full moon.

It's like that with officials and bureaucrats everywhere; a day feeds a week.
 
Alexey Busygin:
It's like that with officials and bureaucrats everywhere, the day feeds the week.
They write that it is in a certain village that the branch works this way. On other days staff go to work in branches in neighbouring villages.
 
Igor Konyashin:
It is written that it is in a certain village that the branch works this way. On other days staff go to work in branches in neighbouring villages.
This is not normal
 
 
Sergey Golubev:
Mouse
 
Sergey Golubev:
Clean the balloon!
 

How neural networks work


 
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