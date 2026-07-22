Interesting and Humour - page 3421
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It really touched me.
JPMorgan forecast for 2017 for eur/usd -
< EUR/USD could move out of the 1.04-1.15 range in either direction in 2017
and guaranteed not to be wrong.
.
The US has developed a battery that charges in seconds
Here's more on that:
http://rustelegraph.ru/news/2016-11-23/Uchenye-sozdali-batareyu-kotoraya-zaryazhaetsya-za-sekundy-i-derzhit-zaryad-nedelyu-68336/
But back in April 2014, Israeli company StoreDot unveiled a prototype battery based on a new bio-organic fast charging technology that uses quantum dots - nanocrystals made from semiconductor materials.
According to theIsraeli company, they were able to develop a technology that would allow a phone to charge in a matter of seconds, and e
Here's a video from April 8, 2014:
Here is a link to buy StoreDot batteries in Russia (I don't know if it is up to date):
http://storedot.vrstore.ru/
guys, it occurred to me.... what if ........ and what if we turn up the heat and attract content from different walks of life to this humor bullshit?
just look at it))) there are two or four or maximum five assholes sitting around) who cheer up....) poking fun at some bullshit.
no kidding, monitors will get a problem but can't you fool around?
it's not an answer, Serez, to do or not to do ....... my question on this dumb epub is simple? Are we gonna do humorous humour bombing or .................?