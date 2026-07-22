Interesting and Humour - page 3421

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Минфин: ЦБ будет снижать ключевую ставку
Минфин: ЦБ будет снижать ключевую ставку
  • bankir.ru
Банк России будет снижать ключевую ставку вслед за инфляцией. Об этом заявил глава Минфина Антон Силуанов. Министр также отметил необходимость взвешенного подхода к макроэкономической и денежно-кредитной политике. «Мы в последнее время живем при высоких темпах инфляции, соответственно и ставка ключевая высокая. Сейчас снижаем инфляцию, и ставка...
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

It really touched me.

How beautiful - I can't find the words. Thank you.
 
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Оксид графена поможет опреснять воду солнечным светом
Оксид графена поможет опреснять воду солнечным светом
  • 2016.11.22
  • nplus1.ru
Ученые из Китая создали эффективное масштабируемое устройство для опреснения морской воды на основе оксида графена, работающее от солнечной энергии. О своем изобретении исследователи сообщают в журнале Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Опреснение за счет солнечной энергии без дополнительных затрат могло бы решить проблему...
 
<br / translate="no">The Bank of Russia will cut its key rate following inflation.
Really funny to hear this from the chief inflation regulator
 
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В США разработали аккумулятор, заряжающийся за несколько секунд
В США разработали аккумулятор, заряжающийся за несколько секунд
  • 2016.11.23
  • Денис Яковлев
  • life.ru
Супербатарея обладает такими свойствами, потому что сохраняет электрический заряд на поверхности специального листа, а не использует химическую реакцию, как традиционные литий-ионные аккумуляторы. Лист толщиной всего в несколько атомов способен сохранить на поверхности большое количество электронов. Кроме "двухмерного" листа (TMDS) в...
 

JPMorgan forecast for 2017 for eur/usd -

< EUR/USD could move out of the 1.04-1.15 range in either direction in 2017

and guaranteed not to be wrong.

 
 
Server Muradasilov:
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The US has developed a battery that charges in seconds

Here's more on that:


 http://rustelegraph.ru/news/2016-11-23/Uchenye-sozdali-batareyu-kotoraya-zaryazhaetsya-za-sekundy-i-derzhit-zaryad-nedelyu-68336/

But back in April 2014, Israeli company StoreDot unveiled a prototype battery based on a new bio-organic fast charging technology that uses quantum dots - nanocrystals made from semiconductor materials.
According to theIsraeli company, they were able to develop a technology that would allow a phone to charge in a matter of seconds, and e
Here's a video from April 8, 2014:



Here is a link to buy StoreDot batteries in Russia (I don't know if it is up to date):

http://storedot.vrstore.ru/
Ученые создали батарею, которая заряжается за секунды и держит заряд неделю - Информационное агентство «Телеграф»
Ученые создали батарею, которая заряжается за секунды и держит заряд неделю - Информационное агентство «Телеграф»
  • rustelegraph.ru
Ученые из американского университета Центральной Флориды продемонстрировали прототип суперконденсатора, который может заменить батареи и аккумуляторы в мобильных телефонах, электромобилях и другой электронной технике. Об этом сообщает издание Engadget. Новый аккумулятор способен заряжаться за секунды и обеспечивать работу устройств в течение...
 
Alexander Antoshkin:

guys, it occurred to me.... what if ........ and what if we turn up the heat and attract content from different walks of life to this humor bullshit?

just look at it))) there are two or four or maximum five assholes sitting around) who cheer up....) poking fun at some bullshit.

no kidding, monitors will get a problem but can't you fool around?

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
it's not an answer, Serez, to do or not to do ....... my question on this dumb epub is simple? Are we gonna do humorous humour bombing or .................?
You start bombing, and then we'll see how it all ends ...........................
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