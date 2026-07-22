Interesting and Humour - page 3608

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Server Muradasilov:


In Moscow you can buy all kinds of drugs with a bitcoin.

What do drugs have to do with

the world economy sucks ))))

?

although

 
o_O:

What does it have to do with drugs?

?

though


Bitcoin is good for no one but criminals who sell it. Is it good when the criminal world is so free? The shadow economy is detrimental to the regular economy.

Added - All pyramids have switched to bitcoins too, why? Probably for the good of the people ..... the minute they get their hands on it, it will cost that much - electricity costs + 10 percent

 
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Физики научились делать свинец похожим на золото
Физики научились делать свинец похожим на золото
  • 2017.03.03
  • Владимир Королев
  • nplus1.ru
Физики из Принстонского университета теоретически описали метод, с помощью которого можно заставить одну систему полностью имитировать оптический отклик другой системы. Например, таким образом можно заставить водород иметь спектр аргона, а свинец — спектр золота. Методика основана на нелинейных оптических эффектах и позволяет изменить отклик...
 
Server Muradasilov:

In Moscow you can buy any kind of drug for a bit - what bullshit is the truth?

And you can't buy them with rubles? )))
 
Server Muradasilov:


Moreover, there is no benefit from the bitcoin,

You're contradicting yourself.

You have the world economy collapsing because you switched to the bitcoin.

or you.

who are involved in crime - the share of those who deal in it is minuscule.

Bitcoin is nothing and has no effect on the economy or bitcoin is the destruction of the global economy.

Otherwise, it is like cotton wool.

 

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Interesting and Humorous

o_O, 2017.03.03 13:11

Contradict yourself.

You have the world economy collapsing due to the switch to bitcoin

then you have

You decide already - bitcoin is minuscule and has no effect on the economy or bitcoin is destroying the world economy.

Otherwise like cotton wool.


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Interesting and Humorous

Combinator, 2017.03.03 13:02

Isn't there any for roubles? )))
You're kidding :) Well, yes, bitcoin harms the whole economy. Why decide, you two have earned from bitcoins, and you continue to earn money legally, and perhaps you pay taxes. Why should you protect the shadow economy, which launders 90% of its money through bitcoins?
The economy will not collapse - but the harm is enormous, don't they pay taxes, they buy and sell illicit goods everywhere?
 
Server Muradasilov:

The economy will not collapse - but the damage is enormous, isn't it true that no one pays taxes, they sell and buy banned goods almost everywhere.
Is there a ban in the free world? )
 
o_O:
In a free world, are there any inhibitions? )

The world is not free, hence the prohibitions that are broken.) ♪ and this whole thing affects everyone without exception ♪
 
planted a bush - now I will (if I do) push only for bits
 
o_O:
In a free world, are there any inhibitions? )
"Nowhere are there more inhibitions than in a free world" (c) Joo
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