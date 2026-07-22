Interesting and Humour - page 3608
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In Moscow you can buy all kinds of drugs with a bitcoin.
What do drugs have to do with
the world economy sucks ))))
?
although
What does it have to do with drugs?
?
though
Bitcoin is good for no one but criminals who sell it. Is it good when the criminal world is so free? The shadow economy is detrimental to the regular economy.
Added - All pyramids have switched to bitcoins too, why? Probably for the good of the people ..... the minute they get their hands on it, it will cost that much - electricity costs + 10 percent
In Moscow you can buy any kind of drug for a bit - what bullshit is the truth?
Moreover, there is no benefit from the bitcoin,
You're contradicting yourself.
You have the world economy collapsing because you switched to the bitcoin.
or you.
who are involved in crime - the share of those who deal in it is minuscule.
Bitcoin is nothing and has no effect on the economy or bitcoin is the destruction of the global economy.
Otherwise, it is like cotton wool.
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Interesting and Humorous
o_O, 2017.03.03 13:11
Contradict yourself.
You have the world economy collapsing due to the switch to bitcoin
then you have
You decide already - bitcoin is minuscule and has no effect on the economy or bitcoin is destroying the world economy.
Otherwise like cotton wool.
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Interesting and Humorous
Combinator, 2017.03.03 13:02Isn't there any for roubles? )))
In a free world, are there any inhibitions? )
The world is not free, hence the prohibitions that are broken.) ♪ and this whole thing affects everyone without exception ♪
In a free world, are there any inhibitions? )