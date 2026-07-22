Interesting and Humour - page 1136

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Manov:
Manov, you're such a piece of work.
 
Mischek:

Where's Bolkonsky and the bears?

Get busy.

 
Mischek:
Manov, you are such a piece of work.
No. Russian cuckoo
 
 

- Will you be a sponsor?

- no.

- what if you fuckin' ask me again?

- yes, i will, i will.

- $3,000 prize pool.

- would you?

- what?

- yeah yeah yeah, sure, three is three.

 
As I walk along the shore of the pond, I see a wotch drowning. It's not a big deal, but it feels good!
 
moskitman:
I'm walking along the bank of the pond - nice! I see a wotch drowning. It's nothing, but it feels good!
Yeah yeah, I saw that too, but I thought it was a rehash)
 
 
sanyooooook:
The singing sucks, the acting even worse.
 
moskitman:
The singing sucks, the acting even worse.

That's why I didn't post during the day.)

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