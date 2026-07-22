Interesting and Humour - page 1136
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Where's Bolkonsky and the bears?
Get busy.
Manov, you are such a piece of work.
- Will you be a sponsor?
- no.
- what if you fuckin' ask me again?
- yes, i will, i will.
- $3,000 prize pool.
- would you?
- what?
- yeah yeah yeah, sure, three is three.
I'm walking along the bank of the pond - nice! I see a wotch drowning. It's nothing, but it feels good!
The singing sucks, the acting even worse.
That's why I didn't post during the day.)