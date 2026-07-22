Interesting and Humour - page 2149
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- Has anyone noticed a link between air temperature and the dollar exchange rate?
- But there is a link between the dollar exchange rate and cranial pressure and adrenal function...
Last December, the YotaPhone became known as the first Russian smartphone to have two screens - a regular screen and a black and white E-Ink screen that stays on at all times. At the end of this year, Yota Devices is preparing to release the second generation of the device. If the first generation YotaPhone was targeted primarily at early adopters - technologically advanced users interested in gadget innovations, the second generation smartphone will be targeted at mass users, said Yota Devices head Vlad Martynov at the YotaPhone Idea Camp for young application developers held in Moscow on March 27.
According to Martynov, the second-generation YotaPhone will cost about the same or slightly cheaper than android smartphones with similar technical specifications from leading manufacturers, but for that money the buyer will get two screens at once.
For comparison, YotaPhone 2-like smartphones Sony Xperia Z1 and LG G2 in terms of technical specifications now cost around 25 thousand and 20 thousand rubles respectively, but by the end of the year these gadgets will become obsolete and prices will go down.
In planning the future of the YotaPhone, developers are paying special attention to improving the E-Ink display, in particular increasing its contrast, refresh rate and the number of shades of gray, added the head of Yota Devices.
The prototype of the second-generation YotaPhone was unveiled in late February at MWC 2014 in Barcelona. Compared with the first version of the gadget, the changes were quite significant.
The main improvements to the smartphone were in the black and white E-Ink display (EPD). While previously the user could operate it with a small touchscreen strip at the bottom of the screen, now the second display is fully responsive to touch. The colour display has also changed: it has increased in size and resolution. The smartphone is also improved: the battery has become more capacious (2550 mAh versus 1800 mAh) and got wireless charging, the processor is a quad-core Snapdragon 800 2.3 GHz (8974) instead of the 2-core Snapdragon S4 1.7 GHz. The prototype gadget runs on the new Android 4.4 KitKat platform rather than the outdated Android 4.2.2. Only the main camera resolution has deteriorated: in the new version it is 8 MP, while the old one is 13 MP.
YotaPhone is not about politics
They are the hope of russmartophony :-)