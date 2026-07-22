Interesting and Humour - page 480
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Hong Kong flight attendants required to learn kung fu
"Hong Kong Airlines has sent flight attendants to a mandatory kung fu course, the Associated Press reports. The airline says proficiency in the martial art will help staff deal with drunken and other unruly passengers.
Source: http://www.gorod.lv/novosti/128332-gonkongskih_styuardess_obyazali_izuchat_kung_fu
- Scalpel... swab... clamp... swab... alcohol... clamp... swab... alcohol... alcohol for everyone. Let's remember...
beautiful scenery with the lake - water milk - here's the cake
A little about something else. Now, with the advent and the growth of my daughter, I have become much more serious about many things that I was not particularly worried about before.
Such as dogs without a muzzle, and even with drunken masters ... Young aggressive in the streets and transport ...
It's summer now, and they are drunk to death on the streets, near their homes ...
And who's there to call? I'm not trying to.
Dedicated to the not yet dead MQL4.com forum :)
a beautiful landscape with a lake
Dedicated to the MQL4.com forum, not yet dead :)
(Laughs))