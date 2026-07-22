Interesting and Humour - page 480

New comment
 

Hong Kong flight attendants required to learn kung fu

"Hong Kong Airlines has sent flight attendants to a mandatory kung fu course, the Associated Press reports. The airline says proficiency in the martial art will help staff deal with drunken and other unruly passengers.

Source: http://www.gorod.lv/novosti/128332-gonkongskih_styuardess_obyazali_izuchat_kung_fu

[Deleted]  
The operation is underway. The surgeon commands the assistant:
- Scalpel... swab... clamp... swab... alcohol... clamp... swab... alcohol... alcohol for everyone. Let's remember...
[Deleted]  
I used to love summer. Then I realised that if you have money, you can have a summer at any time of year. Now I love money.
 
Mischek:

beautiful scenery with the lake - water milk - here's the cake

 
Karlson:

A little about something else. Now, with the advent and the growth of my daughter, I have become much more serious about many things that I was not particularly worried about before.

Such as dogs without a muzzle, and even with drunken masters ... Young aggressive in the streets and transport ...

It's summer now, and they are drunk to death on the streets, near their homes ...

And who's there to call? I'm not trying to.

That's nothing. Soon these drunks will be given guns in their hands. It's gonna be fun, and Fridays will be the best time to stay indoors.
 
 

Dedicated to the not yet dead MQL4.com forum :)

 
vspexp:

a beautiful landscape with a lake

River . Virta , a tributary of the Vuoksa . Lots of small islands .
 
TheXpert:

Dedicated to the MQL4.com forum, not yet dead :)

(Laughs))

 
1...473474475476477478479480481482483484485486487...4979
New comment