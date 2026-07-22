Interesting and Humour - page 3397

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Ученые: Отсутствие секса сокращает жизнь мужчины на 15 лет
Ученые: Отсутствие секса сокращает жизнь мужчины на 15 лет
  • svopi.ru
Ученые из Тайваня заявили о том, что отсутствие секса в преклонном возрасте снижает продолжительность жизни у мужчин на 15 лет. Свое заявление специалисты подтвердили результатами 20-летнего исследования. Специалисты на протяжении двух десятков лет следили за физиологическими показателями более 800 мужчин, возрастом от 50 до 91 года. По...
 

The market has opened up nicely, so I'll post some news too....

https://news.mail.ru/economics/27118556/

 
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10 заповедей начинающего стартапера, отлитых в граните
10 заповедей начинающего стартапера, отлитых в граните
  • 2016.11.06
  • Семен Хафизов
  • life.ru
Итак, вы решили, что из вас выйдет отличный стартапер. У вас есть гениальная идея, время и даже кое-какие материальные средства. Казалось бы, все слагаемые успеха в наличии. Но дьявол, как обычно, кроется в деталях. Лайф публикует перечень из десяти простых истин, игнорирование которых чаще всего приводит будущих Цукербергов на паперть. Бывалые рекомендуют заучить этот список наизусть и повторять каждый день перед сном.
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good morning bears
 
trading family
 
Imagine that - "limit stopper"
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Alexandr Saprykin:
What a lack of likes on the forum...
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Vladimir Zubov:"Mumiy Troll on Silver Rain - Dolphins

Vladimir, has it ever happened to you that when you know that you have to do something very important, you put it off until the last moment. When deadlines are looming, we concentrate and, straining as hard as we can, carry it out. Is not it immediately recalled Russian proverb: "The man harnesses long, but quickly rides. As a result the horses are washed up and the sledge requires repair. And if we had left a bit earlier?

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