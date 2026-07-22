Interesting and Humour - page 4462
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Google translator defines "dode pa" as Croatian. But there is no translation from either Croatian or French.
Daudet pas is an expression that makes no sense, even though it sounds like French.
Daudet pas is an expression that makes no sense, even though it sounds like French.
igor, hello ! there is a meaning in everything.
Horror-horror