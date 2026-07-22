Interesting and Humour - page 4462

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Dmitry Fedoseev:
Google translator defines "dode pa" as Croatian. But there is no translation from either Croatian or French.

Daudet pas is an expression that makes no sense, even though it sounds like French.

 
 
 
Ihor Herasko:

Daudet pas is an expression that makes no sense, even though it sounds like French.

igor, hello ! there is a meaning in everything.

 


 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:
What news from Limpopo?
 
 

Horror-horror


 
 
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