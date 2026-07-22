Interesting and Humour - page 1282

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server:
The trucker misses a turn and flies into an old house, knocking down a wall. In the house, a grandmother is on the stove, snapping sunflower seeds. The driver, not confused, asks:
"Grandma! How do I get to Moscow?
Granny:
Straight through the kitchen and go on...

Sara, did you put up an ad for a pram? Here, it's already printed.
Abram reads: "Baby pram for sale. No intimacy offered."
Sarah, what's with the intimacy?

Oh, you don't know about Odessa! Just give them a reason.

the first joke is funny!!!!!))))))
[Deleted]  
The KGB general is reported to have infiltrated our spy:
- The operation went well, except for a small obscure detail.
- Report in detail.
- The agent began training a year ago. Legend has it the young man received an inheritance in the United States. The Swiss bank wired him $500,000 there. The agent spent several months, as is customary, seeking permission to leave. In order not to arouse suspicion, he stood in queues at OVIR, collected certificates and was expelled from the Komsomol. Finally I got the visa and, after waiting for a month for an air ticket, yesterday I flew to the USA.
- And what is this incomprehensible detail?
- When he was coming up the gangway, he turned around and waved to us in a strange way.
 
FAQ:
Potapitch, don't make entities...
Tell me how to do it ... I'm scared of you already!!!
 

the saint has been reached )

 
Mischek:

the saint has been reached )

It's a piece of shit, of course. It's a little bit of "ACCA."

I don't know where on youtube you can complain about it.

 
Contender:

It's a piece of shit, of course. It's just some of the stuff they pulled off of ACCA.

I don't know where on youtube you can complain about it.

Here

 
Mischek:

Tuta

 
Contender:

There must be a queue.

for 300 views, one third of the likes and dislikes, I don't remember that...

and the ratio of likes to dislikes is also... two to one, the normal roughly ten to one and below

 
Contender:


I wonder how the author's filters will behave

The first one worked already (for video), Mosfilm

It's more complicated with the sound.

One guy filmed birds singing in the woods, then uploaded it to YouTube, sound filter worked - All rights belong to National Geographic.)

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