Interesting and Humour - page 1282
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Oh, you don't know about Odessa! Just give them a reason.
- The operation went well, except for a small obscure detail.
- Report in detail.
- The agent began training a year ago. Legend has it the young man received an inheritance in the United States. The Swiss bank wired him $500,000 there. The agent spent several months, as is customary, seeking permission to leave. In order not to arouse suspicion, he stood in queues at OVIR, collected certificates and was expelled from the Komsomol. Finally I got the visa and, after waiting for a month for an air ticket, yesterday I flew to the USA.
- And what is this incomprehensible detail?
- When he was coming up the gangway, he turned around and waved to us in a strange way.
Potapitch, don't make entities...
the saint has been reached )
the saint has been reached )
It's a piece of shit, of course. It's a little bit of "ACCA."
I don't know where on youtube you can complain about it.
It's a piece of shit, of course. It's just some of the stuff they pulled off of ACCA.
I don't know where on youtube you can complain about it.
Here
Tuta
There must be a queue.
for 300 views, one third of the likes and dislikes, I don't remember that...
and the ratio of likes to dislikes is also... two to one, the normal roughly ten to one and below
I wonder how the author's filters will behave
The first one worked already (for video), Mosfilm
It's more complicated with the sound.
One guy filmed birds singing in the woods, then uploaded it to YouTube, sound filter worked - All rights belong to National Geographic.)