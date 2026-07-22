Interesting and Humour - page 3379
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For eight SIMs of different operators. It's cheaper to make calls that way).
Nah, better to build a RAID1 mega-phone with hot standby :))
.
"capacitor. So the cubit is not directly connected to the waveguides, but through an electrical yo
The important thing in this circuit is that the cubit on the Josephson contacts is easily controlled by the magnetic field. Just rearrange the external magnetic field to quickly change the length of the emitted photon and hence the frequency of the emission. The novelty makes it possible to change the frequency in a very wide range from 7.75 to 10.5 gigahertz. The efficiency of the source, i.e. the probability of emitting a photon into the "outgoing" waveguide, is yooghurt, which is much higher than the theoretical limit for others".
New forum glitches? Inadequate reaction to the letter "Y"? Actually, it's funny how that works.
http://www.businessinsider.com/hybrid-robo-advisors-will-manage-10-of-all-investable-assets-by-2025-2016-8
"Hybrid Robos: how combining human and automated wealth advice delivers superior results and gains market share"
So many new words learned )
The Ministry of Communications: Anonymity on the Internet will be charged.
So many new words learned )
they're totally screwed up over there ))))))
Media holdings will regulate messengers and online cinemas without their consent.
The Media Communications Union (MCU) bill on regulation of OTT services... The document is a draft of amendments to the laws on information and communications regulating two types of OTT services - messengers and online movie theatres. The document was drafted by media holdings and telecom operators that are members of the ISS.
https://news.mail.ru/economics/27645595/?frommail=10