Interesting and Humour - page 3379

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Минкомсвязь: Анонимность в Интернете будет платной
Минкомсвязь: Анонимность в Интернете будет платной
  • 2016.11.01
  • Александр Кондратьев
  • life.ru
В ближайшие годы в Интернете реализуются две основные бизнес-модели, заявил замглавы Минкомсвязи Алексей Волин на открытии форума Russian Interactive Week (RIW) 1 ноября. — В первой вы получаете бесплатные сервисы, но о вас всё знают и снабжают целевой рекламой, — отметил Волин. — Во второй вы платите и вас никто не видит. По мнению...
 
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Искусственный атом превратили в универсальный излучатель
Искусственный атом превратили в универсальный излучатель
  • 2016.11.01
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Международная группа учёных, среди которых были исследователи из МФТИ, использовала сверхпроводящий кубит ("квантовый бит") в качестве источника одиночных фотонов микроволнового излучения. Новый источник может перестраивать частоту излучения "на лету" и обладает высокой эффективностью. Разработка пригодится для создания квантовых компьютеров и...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
For eight SIMs of different operators. It's cheaper to make calls that way).

Nah, better to build a RAID1 mega-phone with hot standby :))

 
Server Muradasilov:
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"capacitor. So the cubit is not directly connected to the waveguides, but through an electrical yo

The important thing in this circuit is that the cubit on the Josephson contacts is easily controlled by the magnetic field. Just rearrange the external magnetic field to quickly change the length of the emitted photon and hence the frequency of the emission. The novelty makes it possible to change the frequency in a very wide range from 7.75 to 10.5 gigahertz. The efficiency of the source, i.e. the probability of emitting a photon into the "outgoing" waveguide, is yooghurt, which is much higher than the theoretical limit for others".

New forum glitches? Inadequate reaction to the letter "Y"? Actually, it's funny how that works.

 

http://www.businessinsider.com/hybrid-robo-advisors-will-manage-10-of-all-investable-assets-by-2025-2016-8

"Hybrid Robos: how combining human and automated wealth advice delivers superior results and gains market share"

Hybrid robo-advisors will manage 10% of all investable assets by 2025
Hybrid robo-advisors will manage 10% of all investable assets by 2025
  • MyPrivateBanking
  • www.businessinsider.com
After the strong growth of the robo-advisory approach in recent years, promoted by numerous start-ups worldwide as well as sizeable number of early adopting wealth managers, a new ‘sub-species’ has emerged: the hybrid robo/personal contact service, which adds a substantial software component to human interaction in the client advisory process...
 

So many new words learned )

Агендеры — налево, нейтруа — направо. Путеводитель по "новым полам"
Агендеры — налево, нейтруа — направо. Путеводитель по "новым полам"
  • 2016.11.01
  • Иван Талачев
  • life.ru
В последнее время активисты движений за равные права полов пытаются совершить революцию в определении пола в массовой культуре: отказавшись от идеи об обычной, привычной каждому человеку пары "мужчина — женщина", они проповедуют существование более чем десятка разных гендеров. В их системе есть как полностью бесполые существа (агендеры), так и...
 
Server Muradasilov:
The Ministry of Communications: Anonymity on the Internet will be charged.
they've gone completely nuts there ))))))
 
Server Muradasilov:

So many new words learned )

Stanislaw Lem's "Starry Diaries..." comes to mind. - Where's your family - dad, mum, wawa and gaga? Are you going to do sepulchre on your own?
 
transcendreamer:
they're totally screwed up over there ))))))
There's not enough dough.
 


Media holdings will regulate messengers and online cinemas without their consent.

The Media Communications Union (MCU) bill on regulation of OTT services... The document is a draft of amendments to the laws on information and communications regulating two types of OTT services - messengers and online movie theatres. The document was drafted by media holdings and telecom operators that are members of the ISS.

https://news.mail.ru/economics/27645595/?frommail=10
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