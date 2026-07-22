Interesting and Humour - page 3830
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I've written about you here before.
But you never made it clear who you are. A volunteer earning the loyalty of the authorities of your country of residence, a paid propagandist for the State Department, or a Russian spy diverting suspicion from himself. Who are you Dr. Sorge?)
That's for sure. The truth is completely unnecessary for liberals.
Article 58 is of course a repression of the bloody regime and Stalin personally against a man who was subsequently blessed by the regime, against a man who was provided with unlimited resources for his work by the same regime.
And what is the concrete content of this politically convenient word "repression" in the case of Korolev.
It is known that Korolev prevented a certain Kostikov (a future very deserving person) from taking the place of the director of the institute. I.e. the meaning of the word "repressions" in Korolev's case is a simple propping up for career reasons in the field of rocket-building and has no relation to the phrase "political repressions".
And if we put aside the purely political word "repression" and begin to delve into Korolev's accusation, we see that he was accused of embezzlement, the meaning of which was that he continued research work that he had been banned from doing. This is the real fact, which was exploited by this very Kostikov.
Repression. What a convenient word! And most importantly politically correct.
But one thing: it steals from us the real life of people, the real structure of society, the relations between people.
Unconvincing
Crawling (Official Video) - Linkin Park
Everything.
14-year-old Kurgan resident prosecuted over smiley face on his VKontakte page
Read about Indians, about lying liberals - or you have selective reading.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3841#comment_5483175
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LRA, 2015.08.02 09:54
A programmer with 50 years experience (3 years MQL) has developed a rather simple, yet powerful winning strategy. 1000% in three days.
What Hitler was planning
WTF BCPL?
LOL it's in the annals.