Interesting and Humour - page 1825
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No, I'm not going to argue. Who's gonna argue about taste? Only in the nursery - my dad is stronger than yours and my mum is prettier. I've expressed my point of view on all these interesting things. I just get tired of too much of the same information. Especially on the main channels. It's really fucked up there. People can starve to death right next to the Kremlin, and all they see on TV are clowns dancing and the pop bohemia entertaining itself...
HOW is it not interesting? How is it not humor?
And where's your active citizenship, hmm?
Where's the truth?
It's coming from the fridge:
- fuck them - tumours on the body of the motherland The state is shit Kill the state in you!
Will that do?
Come on! After all, Maidans do not happen every year! Maybe the Ukrainians can teach us something. At least how not to buckle under their power!!! It's not enough for us to teach the whole world.
No... No, don't let them smash it up.
Strange was right to answer the question about his presence at the show:
What am I forgetting there, I don't want to go to Europe, I think that's right, firstly it's not profitable, secondly they are strangers to us, and who will be at the helm...
Have you ever seen so many pigs eating out of one trough? A couple of bigger ones push others aside and munch, and the rest try to get to the trough, and when they get through, they munch twice as fast and more than those who were near it))) See how skinny Senya is?)))
Shit. When will the non-interesting and non-humour finally end... IMHO - the topic is for the henhouse. Sometimes you want to laugh here, but you come here to cry.
Freedom to Ukraine, to all the doctors in the world, to Cheburashka, to all the hedgehogs and hedgehogs. И ... that's... to Yuri Detochkin...
ZS. Maybe we should start a separate branch with politics?
Really, stop it! What is there to talk about if the Ukrainians don't want Ukraine! They want to leave it for a better life in Europe and become Euro-Tajiks.
What is, what was, is bad,
What's gonna happen?! Yeah, probably,
What is and what was...
(c) not mine
Really, stop it! There is nothing to talk about if Ukrainians do not want Ukraine! They want to leave it as soon as possible to go to Europe and become Euro-Tajiks.
That is why the Russians are so interested in where Ukraine (or rather its people) is going. If you are sitting in a swamp, then sit still and we are fed up with it.
(The term 'swamp' in this context and below is used with the meaning taken from the popular proverb: 'Every toad praises his swamp'.)
Europe does not need Ukraine, and it's clear, but nevertheless it will be better there (or, rather, it will not be worse than it is now).
Russia does not need Ukraine -In Moscow they sealed the only Ukrainian library(the Ukrainians don't need it anymore).
Ukrainiansneed Ukraine.And for how long - we will decide for ourselves, with respect to you and your work - but stay out of your swamp.
Awesome animal video!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTiZakB0rT0
I'll hide... The humour in the thread has gone quiet...) Everyone's gone into politics...
How to make candyfloss.
A check to the head