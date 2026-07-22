Interesting and Humour - page 2624

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Karputov Vladimir:
Where is that button?
It appears at the bottom of the website when you scroll down. Now you can click it instead of Home. ))
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
It appears at the bottom of the site when scrolling down. Now you can click on it instead of Home. ))

Google Chrome Version 42.0.2311.135 m - no such button.

Internet Explorer 11.0.9600.17728 - no such button.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Google Chrome Version 42.0.2311.135 m - no such button.

Internet Explorer 11.0.9600.17728 - no such button.

I have Google Chrome Version 42.0.2311.135 m.

And it seems (it turned out) to be exactly a Chrome browser chip, as all other sites have the same button. )

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

I have Google Chrome Version 42.0.2311.135 m.

And it seems (it turned out) to be exactly a Chrome browser chip, as all other sites have the same button. )

Maybe you have some kind of plugin? Or the browser is running in Windows 8 mode?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Do you have a plug-in installed? Or is the browser running in Windows 8 mode?
Yeah, it is. But I didn't install it. Probably bugaboo must have been playing around. )))
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
Yes, that's right. But I didn't install it. The bugaboo must have been tampering with it. )))
I thought my prayers had been answered.)
[Deleted]  

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SRe9SsSFTes

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2Rhxkk3iz4

Team BS - Case Départ [Clip Officiel]
Team BS - Case Départ [Clip Officiel]
  • 2014.02.24
  • www.youtube.com
Clip Officiel de "Case Départ" extrait de l'album "Team BS" dans les bacs le 24 février 2014 et disponible en précommande sur iTunes : http://smarturl.it/alb...
 
 

The World's Most Extraordinary Bridges series: a bridge built by WXY Architecture in Sichuan Province, China.

DNA

 
There is no such bridge
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