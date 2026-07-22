Interesting and Humour - page 1456
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Good night
Steve Jobs. The Lost Interview
The Lost Interview", which we recommend to watch online to everyone who is partial to "apple" gadgets, became a kind of sensation. The fact is that for 15 years, the tape was lost, and was only recently found by filmmaker Paul Sten in his garage
http://www.ivi.ru/watch/104656
Steve Jobs. The Lost Interview
Posted here once before, but you can check it out again. :)
This seems to be the elite to which some of the participants in this heated discussion probably count themselves...
Statistics counts and the old-timers do not count themselves).
Dear representative of the elite elite, I, as an ordinary beggar, do not understand the meaning of your elite text.
There's something wrong with the commas or missing words, or maybe you have abused the elite alcoholic beverages again.
Dear representative of the elite elite, I, as an ordinary beggar, do not understand the meaning of your elite text.
Either there is something wrong with the commas, or words are missing, or you have abused elite alcoholic beverages again.