Interesting and Humour - page 1456

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newdigital:

Good night



 
 

Steve Jobs. The Lost Interview


The Lost Interview", which we recommend to watch online to everyone who is partial to "apple" gadgets, became a kind of sensation. The fact is that for 15 years, the tape was lost, and was only recently found by filmmaker Paul Sten in his garage

http://www.ivi.ru/watch/104656

 
Mischek:

Steve Jobs. The Lost Interview

Posted here once before, but you can check it out again. :)



 
Mischek: [buy an iPhone].
This seems to be the elite to which some of the participants in this heated discussion probably identify...
 
Mathemat:
This seems to be the elite to which some of the participants in this heated discussion probably count themselves...
Statistics do and old-timers don't count themselves).
 
 
zfs:
Statistics counts and the old-timers do not count themselves).

Dear representative of the elite elite, I, as an ordinary beggar, do not understand the meaning of your elite text.

There's something wrong with the commas or missing words, or maybe you have abused the elite alcoholic beverages again.

 
Mischek:

Dear representative of the elite elite, I, as an ordinary beggar, do not understand the meaning of your elite text.

Either there is something wrong with the commas, or words are missing, or you have abused elite alcoholic beverages again.

And, of course...
 
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