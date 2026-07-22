Interesting and Humour - page 1570
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Cats are being tormented...
That's right, that's the way to do it.
- I'm in the kitchen, honey!
- Shut up, asshole! I'm looking for the cat!
interesting !
That is probably why Forex is so popular - the brain encourages entry into a virtual reality in the belief that soon you will not have to work - in the absence of physical activity, energy is not wasted and is absorbed by the brain.
:)
politician = maniac // also an interesting conclusion
interesting !
That is probably why Forex is so popular - the brain encourages entry into a virtual reality in the belief that soon you will not have to work - in the absence of physical activity, energy is not wasted and is absorbed by the brain.
:)
politician = maniac // also an interesting conclusion
Forex takes you to the deferred dominance, because if you gather at least 500-1000 pips a day (the task seems quite solvable),
then the return on refinancing quickly takes you out into millionaires.
And most importantly, it's almost there, right around the corner, just turn in the right direction :)
I'm not a clairvoyant. I'm an asswipe.
Lipton tea leaves contain antioxidants - unique substances that, according to researchers, help inflate the price of tea by half.
Shawarma under the guise of food infiltrates the victim.
In a perfect world, there is no pain, suffering or .doc format.
The degree of emotional reaction is inversely proportional to knowledge of the facts - the less you know, the more violently you react.
Bertrand Russell
from the bash.
I'm not a clairvoyant. I'm an asswipe.
Lipton tea leaves contain antioxidants - unique substances that, according to researchers, help inflate the price of tea by half.
Shawarma under the guise of food infiltrates the victim.
In a perfect world, there is no pain, suffering or .doc format.
The degree of emotional reaction is inversely proportional to knowledge of the facts - the less you know, the more violently you react.
Bertrand Russell
from the bash.
1 October - Older People's Day