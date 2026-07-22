Interesting and Humour - page 1531

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Contender:
L.N. Tolstoy is our everything!

Well... about "our everything" - who would doubt it... what else can a Russian show to the bailiffs :))

"Get away from me, or I'll show you Tolstoy!" :)))

 
 

Everybody get in line!

http://www.finam.ru/international/newsitem7823E/

 
Mischek:
This is awesome. I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner. The distance will increase with time. It's hard to imagine how awesome it is and how widely it can be used everywhere.

I agree.

A new era is dawning.

 
Mischek:
This is awesome. I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner. The distance will increase with time. It's hard to imagine how amazing it is and how widely it can be used everywhere.
Then they will also cram in motion digitisation to make animation "on the fly".
 
artmedia70:
Then there's the digitisation of movement to do animation on the fly.

Animation is rubbish.

But, here, 3D copying!!!!

 
Contender:

Animation is rubbish.

But, here, 3D copying!!!!

Everyone thinks in their own field. I've made 3D copies for commercials without a scanner. Just by eye. If it's given to me, it's worked. But making flawless animation of 3D characters took some sweat.

Yedom das saine.

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