Interesting and Humour - page 1531
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L.N. Tolstoy is our everything!
Well... about "our everything" - who would doubt it... what else can a Russian show to the bailiffs :))
"Get away from me, or I'll show you Tolstoy!" :)))
Everybody get in line!
http://www.finam.ru/international/newsitem7823E/
A new gadget is about to hit the electronics market: Californian company Occipital has launched a 3D scanner for mobile devices on Kickstarter. The device, called Structure Sensor, raised the amount of money needed to launch sales on the first day, making it available to anyone as early as December of this year. The device is attached to a tablet using small brackets. Infrared LEDs scan the space at a distance of 40 centimeters to 3.5 meters and send the image directly to the screen. So you can capture 3D scans of everything from the furniture in your room to the human body. The Structure Sensor can make a 3D plan of any room. Any model scanned by the device can be printed on a 3D printer. The technology also opens up tremendous opportunities for mobile app and video game developers.
Russian is a language of international communication.
This is awesome. I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner. The distance will increase with time. It's hard to imagine how awesome it is and how widely it can be used everywhere.
I agree.
A new era is dawning.
This is awesome. I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner. The distance will increase with time. It's hard to imagine how amazing it is and how widely it can be used everywhere.
Then there's the digitisation of movement to do animation on the fly.
Animation is rubbish.
But, here, 3D copying!!!!
Animation is rubbish.
But, here, 3D copying!!!!
Everyone thinks in their own field. I've made 3D copies for commercials without a scanner. Just by eye. If it's given to me, it's worked. But making flawless animation of 3D characters took some sweat.
Yedom das saine.