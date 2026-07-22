Interesting and Humour - page 2038
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I continue to accept for your health in the New Year.
Shame on the dictatorship and monetarism.
They chose the most harmless and kindest forum member and locked him up
Look into his eyes. Can this man be dangerous?
No and no.
General indifference, social apathy and cowardice, that is the breeding ground for the arrest of our friends.
I can't help but quote...
"Don't be afraid of your enemies - at worst they might kill you.
Don't fear your friends - in the worst case, they might betray you.
Fear the indifferent - they do not kill or betray, but only with their tacit consent does treachery and murder exist on earth.
Soon, it's almost four and a half hours to go.
P.S. I'll leave you, you evil ones.
Here is a typical squirrel of our day
Soon, it's soon, four and a half hours to go.
How long?!?
Four more hours barefoot on a concrete floor, in the dark, damp and hungry.
And yet you pretend to be a revolutionary.
Where did you steal your avatar, dear moderator?
Shame on you
P.S. I'm outta here, you're mean.
Here we go.
We've seen this one before, a new moderator comes in and fucks up half the forum in five minutes, anyone who doesn't look like him.
No way.
That's your cross to bear.)
Shame on the dictatorship and monetarism.
They chose the most harmless and kindest forum member and locked him up.
Look into his eyes. Can this man be dangerous?
No and no.
Wasn't he going to transfer money to the terrorists? )
Oh, no. No way. We used to sit on the bench in front of the Yenisei in the evening and he would say: "I hate those terrorists so much that I can't even eat, Mishka".
"The only thing worse than terrorists are squirrels."
That's what he said. A holy man. And he went to jail.
Artem, stop drinking.