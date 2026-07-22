Interesting and Humour - page 2401

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How to store food correctly in the refrigerator.

 

In the Arabian Peninsula and South West Asia, there is a plant called the Laughing Bloom. A pea-sized seed can cause a person to laugh without reason for half an hour, after which they fall asleep calmly and serenely.

 

The 1,000-year-old Baobab

 
Fillellin:

How to store food correctly in the refrigerator.

Eggs don't need a fridge
 
Mischek:
Eggs don't need a fridge.
In principle, you're right, they can be stored without a fridge. But they should preferably be kept in a cool place.
 
Fillellin:

In the Arabian Peninsula and South West Asia, there is a plant called the Laughing Bloom. A pea-sized seed can cause a person to laugh without reason for half an hour, after which they fall asleep calmly and serenely.

The seeds of this plant are smaller than those of peas, but they are poisonous - more than one seed causes "real" hallucinations.I watched a friend eat half a matchbox (it was long ago). We still visit him in the nuthouse with friends. I feel sorry for the boy. He was a good man in good health (((((((.........................

 
Contender:
In principle, you're right, they can be stored without refrigeration. But they should preferably be kept in a cool place.
It increases the potency :)
 
Contender:
In principle, you're right, they can be stored without refrigeration. But they should preferably be stored in a cool place.
The refrigerator was invented by refrigerator marketers, if I'm not mistaken, back in the '50s in America. And they made convenient forms for eggs in the door. And so it went.
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