Interesting and Humour - page 2401
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How to store food correctly in the refrigerator.
In the Arabian Peninsula and South West Asia, there is a plant called the Laughing Bloom. A pea-sized seed can cause a person to laugh without reason for half an hour, after which they fall asleep calmly and serenely.
The 1,000-year-old Baobab
How to store food correctly in the refrigerator.
Eggs don't need a fridge.
In the Arabian Peninsula and South West Asia, there is a plant called the Laughing Bloom. A pea-sized seed can cause a person to laugh without reason for half an hour, after which they fall asleep calmly and serenely.
The seeds of this plant are smaller than those of peas, but they are poisonous - more than one seed causes "real" hallucinations.I watched a friend eat half a matchbox (it was long ago). We still visit him in the nuthouse with friends. I feel sorry for the boy. He was a good man in good health (((((((.........................
In principle, you're right, they can be stored without refrigeration. But they should preferably be kept in a cool place.
In principle, you're right, they can be stored without refrigeration. But they should preferably be stored in a cool place.