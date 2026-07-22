Interesting and Humour - page 3143
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(It's too cute, we need something more angry))))
"The zavkhoz of Starsobez 2 was a shy thief. His whole being protested against stealing, but he could not help stealing. He stole, and he was ashamed.
He stole all the time, he was constantly ashamed, and so his well-shaven cheeks always burned with a blush of embarrassment, bashfulness, shyness and embarrassment.
Playing a very fun game with a customer, 'pluses' it's called))
Never tried it?)
h ttp://image.prntscr.com/image/159051ab51f445549536601fe3b7730a.png
Playing a very fun game with a customer, 'pluses' it's called))
Never tried it?)
Judging from the screenshot, "exciting, intellectual"... akin to a tug of war.
It'sa "fascinating" process of closing jobs on mql5))
and the more work the more experience in this process, this is without any hint of personality.
Inspired by another thread (in which I was in no way involved) ...
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