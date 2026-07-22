Interesting and Humour - page 3143

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Alexandr Saprykin:
(It's too cute, we need something more angry))))
And you remember the "Blue Thief" - the foreman from the novel "The 12 Chairs" by Ilf and Petrov:

"The zavkhoz of Starsobez 2 was a shy thief. His whole being protested against stealing, but he could not help stealing. He stole, and he was ashamed.
He stole all the time, he was constantly ashamed, and so his well-shaven cheeks always burned with a blush of embarrassment, bashfulness, shyness and embarrassment.
 
http://image.prntscr.com/image/159051ab51f445549536601fe3b7730a.png

Playing a very fun game with a customer, 'pluses' it's called))

Never tried it?)
 
Lazar Buga:
h ttp://image.prntscr.com/image/159051ab51f445549536601fe3b7730a.png

Playing a very fun game with a customer, 'pluses' it's called))

Never tried it?)
Judging by the screenshot, "fun, intellectual"... akin to a tug of war.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Judging from the screenshot, "exciting, intellectual"... akin to a tug of war.
It's a "fascinating" process of closing jobs on mql5))
 
Lazar Buga:
It'sa "fascinating" process of closing jobs on mql5))

and the more work the more experience in this process, this is without any hint of personality.

 

Inspired by another thread (in which I was in no way involved) ...

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Wikipedia: Don't feed the trolls:

  • "The most general advice for dealing with trolls is: 'Please don't feed the trolls'. Although many experienced members find this advice almost useless, because in a community of any size, there are bound to be members who will react to messages from a troll in exactly the way the troll expects, it is not an excuse to 'feed the troll' yourself, react to his provocations, or give him the attention he seeks. Refraining from feeding trolls and drawing attention to them is really the only effective method of dealing with trolling. If you don't add fuel to the fire, at least the situation won't get any worse. If a troll's behaviour, not getting the expected "energy boost" in an attempt to still get attention, becomes clearly destructive, rule-breaking or vandalising, it can be dealt with by blocking."

For trolls:


 

Tsokotino Buratukha


 
 
 
Alexey Busygin:
What kind of creep is that?
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