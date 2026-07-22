Interesting and Humour - page 1183

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Oral sex helps to quit smoking

According to a psychologist, the first thing a woman should do is put aside any existing complexes and start learning a new technique. Oral sex should be used whenever a woman feels the need to smoke.
 
 
 
 
Mischek:

Well, I forgot to agree with you about what to post here.


No, no no no no, go on. Just expressed some dislike for some of your posts on a political topic. And you're pissed off.

Mischek:

I think you should apologize for yesterday's mega-fight.

Apologize for what?

Discussed the topic of sexual minorities in the ranks of the anti-Ps (or whoever they were against) and your attitude towards them, that's all.

You've gone off the deep end and posted two pages of porn, that's not for me, it's for Freud.)

ZS: I went to my mother-in-law's house where there's no internet, so I delayed replying.

 

Good night

 

Happy Eggs Day!

 
 

Good morning

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