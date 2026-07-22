Interesting and Humour - page 1721
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By the way, Granit posted a recipe for tatarnik (I think that's what it's called) on the fourth forum.
I don't believe it.
I can believe that some people like it better with fat kefir or ryazhenka (I've met them), but no kvass is competitive.
You have to try it to find out.
But I WANT THE OLD KVAS
with white or red?
white or red?
with regular, from those old barrels
and wait in line, holding an empty three-litre can with a plastic lid on it.
...and drink two large ones and still sip from the can on the way.
HATCH!!!
with a regular one from those old barrels
and I had to stand in line holding an empty three-liter can with a plastic lid on it.
Well, that "regular" was red and white. Which one do you like in your okra?
Well, the "regular" one was red and white. Which one do you like your okra with?
Such
Or like this
?
I don't know any white kvass.
There's still a lot you don't know...
I used to drink red kvass when I was a kid, it was sweet. I didn't like white kvass.
As I got older, of course, my tastes changed.
Now it is practically impossible to buy red kvass of "that" taste. This year I took a bottled red Krynitsa, which is similar to the one from my childhood.
// I don't really like it when two nice people fight.