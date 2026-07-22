Interesting and Humour - page 1475

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Iowa will allow blind people to carry firearms

It's scary to go into a blind man's house. He will shoot at any rustling noise.

 
peripatetikos:

Iowa will allow blind people to carry firearms

It's scary to go into a blind man's house. He will shoot at any rustling noise.

Why would you go into his house? You could just come and visit...
 
artmedia70:
Why go to his house? You could just come and visit...
...to come and visit...)
 
Mischek:
to climb in).
And into the wardrobe: I'll finish my fur coat at home...
 
 

They should have sent women police officers on the chase.

But the logic is different, you can't guess...

 

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Bear and Autumn. Painting by an unknown artist from the early 20th century. Hermitage.

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