Interesting and Humour - page 1475
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The Kolomna Kremlin and the Heart of Chechnya Mosque were declared winners of the Russia-10 competition ahead of schedule
I understand that the organisers wanted to find a happy medium. So as not to offend anyone.
Iowa will allow blind people to carry firearms
It's scary to go into a blind man's house. He will shoot at any rustling noise.
Iowa will allow blind people to carry firearms
It's scary to go into a blind man's house. He will shoot at any rustling noise.
Why go to his house? You could just come and visit...
to climb in).
They should have sent women police officers on the chase.
But the logic is different, you can't guess...
10
Bear and Autumn. Painting by an unknown artist from the early 20th century. Hermitage.