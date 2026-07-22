Interesting and Humour - page 4102
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To face old age needlessly, there are two ways. 1) your own business or 2) raising your children properly.
Option 1 without 2 = failure.
I posted a picture of a starry sky with the words MDA in a previous post here.
So this is a Facebook "game" - one finds a picture or photo (the condition is a professional photographer or artist), and the others guess the name of the author (usually - these are little-known young authors).
That starry sky is from this series. But the author has not yet been found.
But in this photo the author was found (though not immediately):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and humorous (politics and history banned)
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.14 13:56
Photographer Mike Dempsey (article here).
He takes "anti-gravity photos"
Here's more - author not found, but said to be Ana Mendieta (but no proof as her website etc. - no ... someone must have made a joke as an analogy, as this artist fell out of a 34th floor window...)
And the author of this photo was found on the same day - it was 22-year-old professional photographer Felicity Berkleef from the Netherlands.
... I was amazed at the number of illiterate, stupid and uneducated people in 1990 when the charlatans Chumak and Kashperovsky were fooling the whole country.
The level of intelligence - education is either there or not; in its absence there is a wonderful ground for all kinds of religions, hoaxes, fraudulent psychics, magicians and healers.
For example, after watching the very first session - I did not watch any more - but I was surprised by the number of illiterate, stupid, underdeveloped.
Personally, I prefer a balanced approach - if I don't understand something, have no reliable information, I try not to draw categorical conclusions either for or against (I classify it as "something plausible" or "something very doubtful" and reserve the final conclusions "until clarification").
Concerning Kashpirovsky and Chumak I will tell you a few things which I have witnessed and not hearsay. At the time I was working as a TV mechanic and making house calls. During Kashpirsky's television sessions I repaired the television set of a woman, who had inoperable breast cancer with metastases in the lungs. A month after the session she was checked up and she was healthy without any signs of the disease. For several years after that I met this woman alive and healthy (and with the same diagnosis she had, she had 2-3 months to live).
The second example is also connected to Kaspirovsky's sessions. I went to repair TV to an old lady; while talking to her it turned out that she had cataract in both eyes and could only distinguish silhouettes with one eye; she could distinguish light and shade with the other. She refused a scheduled surgery because Kashpirovsky's sessions were due to start soon and she decided to try that chance. A couple of months later I repaired her television again, she was already able to distinguish the drawing on the wallpaper with one eye and could read with her glasses with the other. When I met her again some time later, her eyesight had improved.
A third example with Kaspirovsky. My co-worker (she worked in a TV rental shop and watched the sessions regardless of her wish) changed her style of dress; she started to go to work in a scarf and did not take it off when she was indoors. When I asked what caused this, she took off her headscarf and showed it to me... She (the co-worker was not very young) had long hair but it was sparse (I don't know for what reason), so a thick "young growth" was actively growing out between the long hairs on her head. Until the young hair grew back to its normal length, she wore a headscarf until it was trimmed.
And one last example from Kashpirovsky. I had an unfortunate experience with Botkin's disease when I was at school age. Somehow it happened to give me severe complications in the form of gastritis, colitis, cholecystitis, hepatitis, pancreatitis, all with the prefix "chronic" and a host of unpleasant consequences (regularly 3-4 times every year in hospital). I couldn't remember a day when I didn't have any pain at all. Guess from 3 times what happened? - That's right, ever since then and to this day I remember that period as if it hadn't happened to me.
Now an interesting point about Chumak. I had a very negative and distrustful attitude to his sessions (I am an educated person in order to believe in some nonsense)... But once I was on a visit to my relatives. My relative attended a Chumak session at a culture center or the Palace of Sports and bought a "charged" picture of Chumak. At home she used this photo to "recharge" water and various creams. Now I cannot remember exactly how events developed, but as a result I conducted an experiment with the photo using a biolocation frame. I cannot explain the results, but the fact is : When the frame was brought near the face of the photo, it began to rotate similarly to how it rotates when brought near the parietal region of a living person; this did not happen when the photo was turned upside down; an ordinary tap water was poured into a plate, no reaction appeared when the frame was brought near the plate; after the relative had kept Chumak's photo near the plate with water, the biolocation frame began to react to this water - it began to rotate when brought near water....
It is not explainable, but it is a fact...
And you have it simple - charlatans, people are fooled...
...
After that, do you become an Orthodox Christian? Of course, that's a private matter. But if you tell a priest about it... you might sympathize in advance.
Yes, people were then divided into two camps, some believed in a miracle and this belief at the expense of self-infusion helped them to be cured. Others called it obscurantism and called Chumak and Kashpirsky charlatans.
Kashpirsky did not deny that he only helps people to concentrate the body's internal reserves and through this concentration a cure is possible. But it is not Kashpirsky who heals, it is the internal system of the organism of anyone who has managed to enter a kind of trance. In essence, it is the same meditation, which can hardly be called obscurantism. The same placebo effect that is used all over the world, when under the guise of a miracle pill they give him the usual chalk, but people are cured because of the inner self-influence.
The frame would be spinning if you didn't know it was a picture of a "healer"-question.
People usually call a miracle something they don't understand.
Some overseas aborigines consider a radio and a wristwatch a miracle.