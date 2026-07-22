Interesting and Humour - page 2526
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh, these spammers offered today...
Already seen in one peep.
They say to invest all in Perols and if you lose, we will return it but not through a deposit but through compensation that cannot be withdrawn (as it turns out later).
In short, a stupid scam.
The Belarusian bank FEERIT!
Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.
The Belarusian bank FEERIT!
Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.
There are eight days left until the new year.
http://www.spinmediavideo.com/index.php/extwidget/openGraph/wid/0_yvwnuo4e
Dmitry Kiselev live on air: "The price of the dollar is constantly changing. The dollar is the most unstable currency in the world."
ErotoFitness...
http://www.spinmediavideo.com/index.php/extwidget/openGraph/wid/0_yvwnuo4e
wonderful
I just don't get the point.
wonderful
I just don't understand the meaning.
The Belarusian bank FEERIT!
Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.