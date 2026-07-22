Interesting and Humour - page 2526

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VOLDEMAR:
Oh, these spammers offered today...

Already seen in one peep.

They say to invest all in Perols and if you lose, we will return it but not through a deposit but through compensation that cannot be withdrawn (as it turns out later).

In short, a stupid scam.

 

The Belarusian bank FEERIT!

Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.


 
lactone:

The Belarusian bank FEERIT!

Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.


They are working at a loss :) It's a Christmas promotion.
 

There are eight days left until the new year.

There are eight days left until the new year.

 
Dmitry Kiselev live on air: "The price of the dollar is constantly changing. The dollar is the most unstable currency in the world."
 
joo:
Dmitry Kiselev live on air: "The price of the dollar is constantly changing. The dollar is the most unstable currency in the world."
you made my day :))))
 
pagot:
ErotoFitness...

http://www.spinmediavideo.com/index.php/extwidget/openGraph/wid/0_yvwnuo4e

wonderful

I just don't get the point.

 
transcendreamer:

wonderful

I just don't understand the meaning.

It's a New Year's greeting. )
[Deleted]  
lactone:

The Belarusian bank FEERIT!

Not only do they trade the RUR without a spread at all, but they sell the quid and euro cheaper than they buy it.


That's exactly what they did with a 30% fee. Feel free to subtract 30% and here's the real price=)
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