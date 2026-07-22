Interesting and Humour - page 3297

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below is something evil

below a hoover

below is just boogers

below mum and dad and baby sister coming from the hospital


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:


below the hoover




below just boogers

below mum and dad walking from the hospital


Who draws it like that?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Who draws like that?

it's a collective drawing of two kids, one 2 (she's the initiator) the other 4 years old

No, they have normal ones.

but I like these abstracts better

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