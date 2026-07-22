Interesting and Humour - page 3297
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below is something evil
below a hoover
below is just boogers
below mum and dad and baby sister coming from the hospital
below the hoover
below just boogers
below mum and dad walking from the hospital
Who draws like that?
it's a collective drawing of two kids, one 2 (she's the initiator) the other 4 years old
No, they have normal ones.
but I like these abstracts better