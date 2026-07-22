Interesting and Humour - page 2026
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The fur on its tail isn't the same
Keep quiet or taste it
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It's quiet in the woods,
Only the badger is awake.
"Sleep!" - I shout, - "Sleep!"
It's no use.
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A woman's head is in the saddle...
the mare is lighter.
I'm going to Kyoto.
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Source here (auto link doesn't work...)
What's going on here...
I can't watch the thread... the child looks at the monitor and asks...
Russian proverbs recast in Japanese hokku style
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The son of a grey goat lived with an old woman.
In a bamboo grove he went to graze.
Everything in this world is changeable, only the horns and the legs are eternal.
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The son of a bull walks unevenly.
Take a deep breath, the tatami is over,
The fall cannot be avoided.
Russian proverbs recast in Japanese hokku style
===================
The son of a grey goat lived with an old woman.
In a bamboo grove he went to graze.
All is changeable in this world, only horns and legs are eternal.
===================
How do you get through without a joke?
What would you like to show her?
============
Last :
My friend and I are motorists!
I don't know what to call us...
Anyway, our diesel was stolen ...
What's going on here...
I can't watch the thread... the kid's looking at the monitor and asking...
Nigger
First he raged about how the signal ranking sucks and his signal wasn't the first.
Then the signal gave up and that means everyone should post jokes and demotivators from VKontakte in the humor thread.
And if no one posts, it means we can't post assholes and get ratings.
If they are rated, it means that money for ratings should be transferred to them since they have nothing to eat.
But not with food, because he still needs money.
Since no one transfers the money, the Interesting and Humor thread should be closed.
And if someone finds it funny, he explains to the unintelligent that he is clever, moreover, he speaks for the mysterious clever people.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Interesting and Humorous
trora, 2014.01.03 17:52
And I repeat - I haven't heard any other opinion about forex among smart people. And the reason for it, or rather it is important to blame or intentional - such an attitude that only fools can try - like nothing will come out. :) It's a pity there is nowhere else to talk to sensible people. If you do not know what to do and what to expect, you simply cannot do anything. The brokers are always bullies and sellers who are not interrupted by the administration. The issue is not so simple, but it is important to understand the mechanics of automated trading. And do not for the love of God something to hide - fools do not understand and the opinion of the smart I voiced. :)"
Good night