Interesting and Humour - page 3551
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It is convenient that no one can check whether something is lying there, and if something happens, it is possible to blow it up.
What's with the newfangled social media bullshit? )
I changed my profile picture because I got the wrong answer in a stupid riddle. Try to answer it yourself, but ANSWER ONLY to PM me. If you're wrong, I choose any of your photos, and you set it as your profile picture for 24 hours, and post the riddle to yourself. If you give the right answer, I publish your name in the comments of this post.
Here's the riddle: "It's 07:00 in the morning. You are asleep and suddenly there is a knock at the door. At the door are your parents, who have come to have breakfast with you.
In your fridge: Bread, milk (pasteurised!), juice and a jar of jam. Question: What will you open first?
Answer only in a private message.
I know the answer.
ZS: my inflamed imagination has led me to the following:
Find a target audience for subsequent advertisements.
The text is an offer to play the game.
Whoever agrees is definitely gambling, whoever reposts further is definitely eager to get even.
ZZZY: shit, they'll get a head start ))))
Eyes
That's right, that wasn't the question.
it's a virus, to find a target audience )))at least i have come to that conclusion.
damn right ))))
I haven't done a poker enquiry in a year and a half and then the content started creeping up)))
Who needs to go to the cottage emu
Who needs to go to the cottage emu