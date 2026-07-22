Interesting and Humour - page 3551

New comment
 
Alexandr Andreev:
It is convenient that no one can check whether something is lying there, and if something happens, it is possible to blow it up.
Many people can afford to order a missile, they will steal it, and then sell it to collectors.
 
http://radio.garden/live/newark-nj/wclt/
Listen to T-100 - WCLT from Newark NJ live on Radio Garden
Listen to T-100 - WCLT from Newark NJ live on Radio Garden
  • radio.garden
Explore live radio by rotating the globe.
 
.
Google принуждает российские сайты к переходу на HTTPS
Google принуждает российские сайты к переходу на HTTPS
  • 2017.01.21
  • Оксана Мамчуева
  • www.searchengines.ru
20 января 2017 года Google начал рассылку оповещений для российских сайтов через Search Console, в которых вебмастерам предписывается в кратчайший срок перевести указанные страницы на защищенный протокол, иначе они будут помечаться в браузере Chrome версии 56 или более поздней как небезопасные. «С января 2017 г. страницы, на которых Вы не...
 
.
Российский хакер получил рекордные $40 тысяч за взлом Facebook
Российский хакер получил рекордные $40 тысяч за взлом Facebook
  • 2017.01.20
  • Анна Бондарь
  • www.searchengines.ru
Facebook выплатил российскому программисту Андрею Леонову рекордный гонорар за найденную уязвимость – $40 тысяч, пишет Fortune. Уязвимость позволяла взломщику выполнять произвольный код на серверах сети. По словам Леонова, он обнаружил брешь случайно. Программист тестировал работу крупного сервиса. В процессе работы появилось всплывающее окно...
 

What's with the newfangled social media bullshit? )

I changed my profile picture because I got the wrong answer in a stupid riddle. Try to answer it yourself, but ANSWER ONLY to PM me. If you're wrong, I choose any of your photos, and you set it as your profile picture for 24 hours, and post the riddle to yourself. If you give the right answer, I publish your name in the comments of this post.
Here's the riddle: "It's 07:00 in the morning. You are asleep and suddenly there is a knock at the door. At the door are your parents, who have come to have breakfast with you.
In your fridge: Bread, milk (pasteurised!), juice and a jar of jam. Question: What will you open first?
Answer only in a private message.


I know the answer.

ZS: my inflamed imagination has led me to the following:

Find a target audience for subsequent advertisements.

The text is an offer to play the game.

Whoever agrees is definitely gambling, whoever reposts further is definitely eager to get even.

ZZZY: shit, they'll get a head start ))))

 
Eyes
 
Vladimir Tkach:
Eyes

That's right, that wasn't the question.

it's a virus, to find a target audience )))

at least i have come to that conclusion.
 

damn right ))))

I haven't done a poker enquiry in a year and a half and then the content started creeping up)))


 

Who needs to go to the cottage emu

Страусенок за 30$
Страусенок за 30$
  • pikabu.ru
Необычное на Пикабу
 
Server Muradasilov:

Who needs to go to the cottage emu

Will he poop in the litter box like a cat or all over the flat?))) He's a wonderful pet.
1...354435453546354735483549355035513552355335543555355635573558...4979
New comment