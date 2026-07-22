Interesting and Humour - page 4594
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I would like to add:
Now the new recruits come to the market, and the information on forex is full, so they read articles from a hundred years ago about trading on the news, about volatility breakthroughs, about Elder screens, etc.
There is no longer any of that - history, now the "Volatility Breakout" only works in the mt4 tester, and only on control points.
What to trade now is a serious question
when I misspelled a query, but Yandex guessed the meaning:
I don't know where to go with this problem, so I'm writing here first.
Since yesterday evening, after restarting my computer, the Opera browser I use all the time won't open https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
but gives the following picture:
.
s info
this message is from chromium
@ Oleg avtomat
If still relevant - there is today's thread in English (there are only 3 posts with a picture of what to fix, you can read with the built-in translator), and there found how to fix it.
This thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328198
@ Oleg avtomat
If still relevant - there are today's thread in Engl (there are only 3 posts with pictures of what to fix, you can read with the embedded translator), and there found how to fix.
This thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/328198
Thank you very much. Writing from the opera already.
Is that like a joke or something...and what's to laugh about? :)
In fact, it's simple - you've got the statistics wrong. 1000 pips then and 1000 pips now are different-valued pips, at larger intervals it becomes noticeable and sometimes painful.
Not a joke. It's called "Interesting and humorous". I was wondering, I asked.
The counts are correct. High minus low on D1 gets the value. The last 260 values for the last 260 days add up and divide that by 260. Mathematically, everything is correct. The 1 000 points now and 1 000 points back then are almost the same: the same 1 000 points of profit or loss. The only question is time - how long does it take for a trading instrument to travel that mile then and how long does it take now? Now forex has slowed down - it is moving almost twice as slowly. The mid-term is slowly turning into a cauldron. Correctly noted above - pips are needed :(
Good approach!
Useful knots
Not an anecdote. The thread is called "Interesting and humour". I was curious, so I asked.
About the correctness of the calculations, everything is correct. High minus low on D1 gets the value. The last 260 values for the last 260 days add up and divide that by 260. Mathematically, everything is correct. The 1 000 points now and 1 000 points back then are almost the same: the same 1 000 points of profit or loss. The only question is time - how long does it take for a trading instrument to travel that mile then and how long does it take now? Now forex has slowed down - it is moving almost twice as slowly. The mid-term is slowly turning into a cauldron. Correctly noted above - pips are needed :(
It's always the same for us/you 1000 pips. For non-markets, which are what determine long term movements, the risk is completely different.
It's been a week of watching major pairs. What about this week, I have been watching it for months. The trend has been strange for the last few months - the currency makes a small bounce and then pulls into a long term sideways movement.
I have long been using a script that shows me how many pips a day (statistically on average) a currency makes. For the sample I take 260 of the last working days. This is just the period = 1 year (there are about 260 working days in a year). So the statistics shows huge drops lately. For example, if few years ago the British pound normally made 170-180 points per day and there was something to earn on, now it averages only about a hundred points. The same situation is with other currencies. Forex activity has decreased significantly. I wonder what caused it? Is it caused by people pouring their money into cryptocurrency trading? What do you think about that?
The narrowing of the daily range of price spreads depends on liquidity. When liquidity is low, the price flies like an arrow. In recent years, the market has been stocked to the brim.
Computerisation, quick calculations do the trick. It's time to move to smaller TF).
Maybe the described fence with obscene inscriptions can be sold to someone (from those who are mad with fat) for a couple of million quid? Any advice on which auction to bring it to?
Ideal for the site, there is an address on Rublevskoe highway, well you can attach a picture from a quadcopter.
And there is no diesel for the boat? And aviation paraffin in large quantities. Cash in hand. There's a little blood on it, all right? It's a lot of it.