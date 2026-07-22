Interesting and Humour - page 4048

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Why is it over? And this?

And this)

Vladimir Pastushak:
No, I'm not, you failed to answer my question adequately.

Ah yes, sorry, it's not the codes from the code base to sell... You have to understand a little bit...

In general, I see your attention to me, and not good, every time you're trying to hurt me somehow ... Don't waste your precious time... Your efforts only make me purr and want to tag you...

I used to have a cat in my yard, an old bastard, a big one, about 10 kilos...

And the bastard, if he sees a car, regardless of whether it comes or local backyard, then be sure to mark the wheels, and wash it is not so easy. Died a couple of years ago from old age, all the car owners were happy).

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Maybe it's not an insult?


I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.

Please, please, stay human.

 
Alexey Viktorov:


I don't even want to go into the meaning of what is written.

You just read everything. There's nothing for you to do. I don't go into polls like that at all, and I don't take part in them. And those who do, that's who I'm talking to. Maybe it's a joke. And then, who knows? You asked the question, "looking for one of your own?"
 

xxx: could someone make a movie about international debt collectors trying to collect foreign debt from the u.s. just to see what happens, no one has done it before :) (c)

 
Andrew Petras:

xxx: could somebody make a movie about international debt collectors trying to collect the usa's foreign debt just to see what happens, nobody's done it before :) (c)


U.S. Treasuries are the only security in the world that has never defaulted on a payment in over a century

 
Дмитрий:

US treasury bonds are the only security in the world that has never defaulted or defaulted in over a century

You won't, will you? Well, you should have said so.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

And there are many recorded cases in history.

You can't prove it to some people until they get a thick head, it's their way of doing things, they have no opinion of their own and it is bad for them to think.

"...Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction; many go through it..." This says that we should not look at everyone, everyone is responsible for his own deeds.

Respectfully.

 

When you love what you do!

 
Alexey Viktorov:


I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.

Please, please, stay human.

Doesn't it say replicants and replictoids? I didn't see the word reptiloid in the posts...

Respectfully.

P.S. judging by the spelling, it has something to do with replicants, like he shouted and ran away (repliktoid), copied someone else's stuff and does not understand what it is (replikant)...
 
Alexey Viktorov:


I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.

Please, please, stay human.

All animal species that have survived to this day deserve respect. It is possible that, as a species, we will disappear with our gauntlet and they will remain! Reptiloids were before us sentient beings and will continue to exist after us because they have more powerful immune systems. And the intelligence we have acquired can play a cruel trick on us. Unreasonable" ones, from our point of view, have everything assigned optimally by nature to live, leave descendants and think about nothing. If you feel yourself in the skin of an animal, you will not want to go back to the lair of reasonable people.
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