Interesting and Humour - page 4048
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Why is it over? And this?
And this)
No, I'm not, you failed to answer my question adequately.
I used to have a cat in my yard, an old bastard, a big one, about 10 kilos...
And the bastard, if he sees a car, regardless of whether it comes or local backyard, then be sure to mark the wheels, and wash it is not so easy. Died a couple of years ago from old age, all the car owners were happy).
Maybe it's not an insult?
I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.
Please, please, stay human.
I don't even want to go into the meaning of what is written.
xxx: could someone make a movie about international debt collectors trying to collect foreign debt from the u.s. just to see what happens, no one has done it before :) (c)
xxx: could somebody make a movie about international debt collectors trying to collect the usa's foreign debt just to see what happens, nobody's done it before :) (c)
U.S. Treasuries are the only security in the world that has never defaulted on a payment in over a century
US treasury bonds are the only security in the world that has never defaulted or defaulted in over a century
You won't, will you? Well, you should have said so.
And there are many recorded cases in history.
"...Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction; many go through it..." This says that we should not look at everyone, everyone is responsible for his own deeds.
Respectfully.
I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.
Please, please, stay human.
Doesn't it say replicants and replictoids? I didn't see the word reptiloid in the posts...P.S. judging by the spelling, it has something to do with replicants, like he shouted and ran away (repliktoid), copied someone else's stuff and does not understand what it is (replikant)...
Respectfully.
I don't even want to get into the meaning of what was written. Personally for me the comparison with reptiles, even those of extraterrestrial origin, is an insult.
Please, please, stay human.