Interesting and Humour - page 799
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Tell me, what's so heroic about this jump?
What is the highlight?
Tell me, what's so heroic about this jump?
What's the highlight?
There's nothing to it. Everything has become so ordinary and boring that nothing will surprise anyone. What would you like to see in life that would make you go, "Wow! Cool! Wow!". ))) Probably even if a man flew past us horizontally, no one would be so surprised. Immediately everyone would start thinking how to explain it from a scientific point of view. )))
I posted Jacque Fresco's video above. If it were the way he describes it, I would be very surprised. Somehow I don't believe it would ever happen (a moneyless system).
A good joke +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Jokes are jokes, but the women's decree did exist -http://forum.planar.biz/index.php?showtopic=29761
http://tema.in.ua/article/5810.html
Probably lies, but it's funny.
_______________________________
There was a man who decided to make fun of his mother-in-law, who stabbed him... almost to death.
The son-in-law sawed a hole in the dining table, took advantage of his dear mother's departure for the market, then climbed under the table, stuck his head through the hole and froze in this position. The tablecloth was hanging down to the floor and the joker's body was out of sight. He also sprinkled ketchup liberally around his stupid head.
Now imagine what the feisty woman saw when she got home? A puddle of blood on the tablecloth and her son-in-law's severed head lying in the centre of the table with his tongue stuck out and his eyes beveled. The mother-in-law screamed with such force that the crooked hanging chandelier fell from the ceiling and struck the prankster right on the kamolomnil. The son-in-law, however, did not faint, but screamed deafeningly. The mother-in-law, hearing the severed head frantically swearing, finally lost her mind and threw at the guy just bought a three-litre can of tomato paste. Naturally, the can hit the joker right in the forehead. Apparently, the man's bones were as thick as a concrete slab, because the can broke, adding colour to the landscape...
The poor son-in-law fainted and remained under the table, looking like a corpse. The woman, howling like a coffee grinder, rushed to the police station on the ground floor of the building.
The cops who arrived felt sick at the sight of the apocalyptic spectacle and even lost their temper, retreated to the door. And then the head, ugly, all covered with red clots, raised its eyelids, and so, frantically:
- Mother! Your mother! Your mother! Mother!
My mother-in-law fainted, one of the cops collapsed beside her, the other was stronger.
- You f... that... - he muttered, - let me see your passport!
- I'll get it," the head muttered, "and I'll get it, wait a minute.
Evidently the prospect of his head flying through the air behind his passport so impressed the officer that he shrieked:
- Help! Vampires! - rushed for help.
When the almost full squad, with their service weapons at the ready, broke into the flat, the son-in-law, still covered in ketchup, called an ambulance.
The result of the joke: the mother-in-law had a hypertensive crisis, one of the policemen stuttered, the other one always giggled stupidly at the sight of the ketchup bottle, the son-in-law received several days in jail for hooliganism, and he got full moral satisfaction. And my mother-in-law stopped pestering the idiot once and for all.
All jokes are jokes, but the women's decree did exist