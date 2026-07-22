Interesting and Humour - page 1882
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)) Dogs are fine, but:
If you find a hedgehog on the side of the road or in the woods you should not bring it home, because it carries many infections dangerous to humans: dermatomycosis, yellow fever, salmonellosis, leptospirosis, rabies. In addition,hedgehogs carry large quantitiesof ticks, which they pick up from the grass with their prickles, but are unable to reach on their own due to their peculiarities and denseness of their cover.
Oh ... What about through the monitor?
winter is coming
Oh ... What about the monitor?
Freedom to Ukraine!
That's it! Finally. That's your cat. How many he ate?
38
What's wrong?
38
What's wrong?
Looks like he's getting out of here.
No... Let's have some more fun.
The perfect crime