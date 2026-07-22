Interesting and Humour - page 4338
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Listening to"Naughty Molly" and it's in a commercial
And this is a washbasin urinal -
Mobile phone-TV, suitcase-mobile (mobile phone in suitcase handle), computer-game console ... iron-TV yet to be seen, but probably already there.
And this is a washbasin urinal -
It's more fun when there are no toilets at all, just urinals. They say it helps with fungus.
A tourist in Switzerland went hang gliding with an instructor who forgot to strap him in.
After the flight, the tourist wrote: "My first hang-gliding experience turned into a near-death experience because I was not strapped in.
For 2 minutes and 14 seconds I had to fight for my life! The landing was rough, but I survived to tell you my story".
Maybe it's a new tablet from samsung, decided to bring back the overgrownhttps://www.samsung.com/ru/tablets/galaxy-view-18-4-t677/ , on win10 and i7/xeon 32 ram would be cool.
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it will be over in the same room
This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three
Hopefully in a week it'll be over in the same room.
you're not afraid of the photo showing your private conversations? :-)