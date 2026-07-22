Interesting and Humour - page 4338

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When Mum is out hunting...

 

Listening to"Naughty Molly" and it's in a commercial


 
Mobile-TV, suitcase-mobile (mobile in suitcase handle), computer-game console ... an iron-TV yet to be seen, but probably already there.
And this is a washbasin urinal -

 
Sergey Golubev:
Mobile phone-TV, suitcase-mobile (mobile phone in suitcase handle), computer-game console ... iron-TV yet to be seen, but probably already there.
And this is a washbasin urinal -

It's more fun when there are no toilets at all, just urinals. They say it helps with fungus.

 

A tourist in Switzerland went hang gliding with an instructor who forgot to strap him in.

After the flight, the tourist wrote: "My first hang-gliding experience turned into a near-death experience because I was not strapped in.
For 2 minutes and 14 seconds I had to fight for my life! The landing was rough, but I survived to tell you my story".



 
 
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Texnolog:

Maybe it's a new tablet from samsung, decided to bring back the overgrownhttps://www.samsung.com/ru/tablets/galaxy-view-18-4-t677/ , on win10 and i7/xeon 32 ram would be cool.

samsunsamwyn

 

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it will be over in the same room


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

This is my workspace at the moment, and this is day three

Hopefully in a week it'll be over in the same room.


you're not afraid of the photo showing your private conversations? :-)

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