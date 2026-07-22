Interesting and Humour - page 39
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Emergency Situations Ministry and advanced technology to fight another forest fire
The icon "Kupina Neopalimaya" will be sent to the areas where the forest fires are particularly severe - Boguchanskiy and Kezhemskiy. This icon has always been presented in the Russian consciousness as an image saving from fires, KNews was told by the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Krasnodar Territory.
It's not like it's a full moon. The circle has closed. So has the brain.
By the end of the spring session, a bill to create a municipal police force will be introduced in the State Duma. The United Russia party clubs have already discussed the bill on Tuesday, 21 June.
I'll save you cat.
Photos of the unusual behaviour of liquids