Interesting and Humour - page 777

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excerpt on the nutrition of the Russian pre-revolutionary peasantry of the Middle Volga region from the monograph of ethnographer E.P. Busygin (Busygin E.P. Russian rural population of the Middle Volga region (mid XIX - early XX cc.).

http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/64860.html
 
Mischek:

The horror. It's all the end of the world.

I'm shocked, and it's not even the biggest eagle, now I believe the rumour that in some countries eagles steal sheep
 
lazarev-d-m:
I'm shocked, and it's not even the biggest eagle, now I believe the rumour that eagles steal sheep in some countries.
I'd have gone gray in there. And it's a good thing he didn't let him go from 10 yards away.
 
Mishek, you need a troll for your avatar. And the nickname is "Trollish." Even the fictitious "end of the world" you manage to troll so badly.
 
Funds allocated in Russia for the end of the world have been stolen. The event is on the verge of being derailed...
 
moskitman:
Funds allocated in Russia for the end of the world have been stolen. The event is on the verge of being cancelled...
And it is likely to be postponed to a later date, which will require a reduction in wages and an increase in taxes)
 
moskitman:
The funds allocated in Russia for the end of the world have been stolen.
It's not me, I'm honestly working off what I got. It's crumbs, Andrei, such crumbs. Everything has already been stolen before us.

 
Heroix:
Mishek, you need a troll for your avatar. And the nickname is "Trollish." Even the imaginary "end of the world" is so trollable, it's a shame.
MADE UP? You're being tricked. A distraction. It's real. There are very few places to survive the end and no one wants to panic. And you believe it. I've already bought a place on the ark, and you can keep making jokes.
 

Earlier, an "insider" said that the end of the world would begin with the loss of electricity on earth, then power plants left uncontrolled would start to explode, and a cold winter...

and we are getting ready for New Year's Eve again, with radiation-absorbing trees, illuminations, red-capped people and armored personnel carriers...

and it is good that despite the cataclysms the president and then MQ will finish the year and announce who, to whom and how much.

 

The wolf is nicely drawn :)

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