Interesting and Humour - page 777
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excerpt on the nutrition of the Russian pre-revolutionary peasantry of the Middle Volga region from the monograph of ethnographer E.P. Busygin (Busygin E.P. Russian rural population of the Middle Volga region (mid XIX - early XX cc.).http://mischekjournal.livejournal.com/64860.html
The horror. It's all the end of the world.
I'm shocked, and it's not even the biggest eagle, now I believe the rumour that eagles steal sheep in some countries.
Funds allocated in Russia for the end of the world have been stolen. The event is on the verge of being cancelled...
The funds allocated in Russia for the end of the world have been stolen.
Mishek, you need a troll for your avatar. And the nickname is "Trollish." Even the imaginary "end of the world" is so trollable, it's a shame.
Earlier, an "insider" said that the end of the world would begin with the loss of electricity on earth, then power plants left uncontrolled would start to explode, and a cold winter...
and we are getting ready for New Year's Eve again, with radiation-absorbing trees, illuminations, red-capped people and armored personnel carriers...
and it is good that despite the cataclysms the president and then MQ will finish the year and announce who, to whom and how much.
The wolf is nicely drawn :)