Interesting and Humour - page 2183
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That's all right. I hope this accidental repetition didn't hurt you. ;)
As long as you got $0.02.
It sounds like something really hurt you. Otherwise you wouldn't have written this post, which earned you $0.02. )))
No, no, of course not... don't worry, it's OK.
I'm not worried, I just posted the news. ;)
The video is from 2008.
It's now, thank God, 2014.
Can you tell me where the computers with the Elbrus processor are?
The video is from 2008.
It's now, thank God, 2014.
Can you tell me where the computers with the Elbrus processor are?
An incident at the office.
Sash, here's the thing. My wife bought a laptop. Well, she needs something for her work.
Help her out, eh? She'll be here at six o'clock. Set it up. Install some software. You know, whatever she says. Can you help?
- Okay, Vyacheslav Sergeyevich.
Sanya is young, dependable and very responsible. The only drawback is that he is terribly shy. He blushes even when Zinaida Vasilievna, our accountant, shouts at the whole office:
- Sancho! Where are you? Come here and put it in for me already! I don't have any ladies' powers anymore!
The flash drive she carries all the company's financial secrets on.
The location of the USV socket on the system unit is incompatible with Zinaida Vasilievna's plump form. Sasha once tried to use an extension cord to do so, but ended up screaming: "Sancho, it won't fit! I'm afraid! Darling, you do it yourself! You do it yourself! You do it yourself!"
In the evening Sveta, the general's wife, arrived. A gorgeous blonde and far from stupid.
Image studio and beauty salon in the middle of nowhere. She gave Sasha her laptop.
Asked her to install, in addition to the standard ones, some programmes for either hair or make-up. Said I wanted to give my girls a seminar on the new technology tomorrow. Of course he did. Checked it seven times.
As a finishing touch, he put his beloved cat Chip's sly face close-up on the desktop. Think of it as a business card.
The general called - how are you?
- All finished, Vyacheslav Sergeyevich.
- Well done. Leave the laptop on the table, Sveta will come and get it. And you can rest until lunchtime.
In the morning Grisha, sales manager, petty crook, and big IT expert sees a brand new laptop on Sanya's desk.
- Wow! Sanchez got himself a laptop! He's so quiet. Wow! What a cool machine! Well, Sanya! All right. We'll get you...
Five minutes later, instead of a cat, there's a huge diagonal male penis in high resolution and quality on my desk.
In another half an hour the laptop leaves the office on the high heels of Svetlana Nikolaevna, in front of the astonished Grisha.
In the evening the telephone rings on Sasha's desk.
- Hello, Sasha? It's Svetlana. I wanted to say - thank you very much!
Sanya is embarrassed and blushes.
- You're welcome, Svetlana Nikolayevna. I am always glad, if anything.
- Sash, I also wanted to ask you: there's a picture on your desktop...
- Didn't like it, huh? - Sanya gets upset.
- What are you! The girls were just delighted! When I turned it on, they squealed.
They asked me to find out whose object was in the picture.
- It's mine. - Sanya gets even more embarrassed and adds. - His name is Chip.
- Sasha, my girls asked Chip's master to organize a seminar with them. Computer literacy, for example. Do you mind?
- Yes, I'd love to. If Vyacheslav Sergeyevich permits.
- He will, don't worry! I'll ask, he'll allow it. Next week, right?
- Oh, I have to... I've got to get ready.
- You'll be all right. Just make sure you bring Chip with you...
A hangover is dangerous
The power of Viagra (official Viagra ad).
Before that, there was a post advertising a German tour company, and then hangover pills.