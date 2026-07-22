Interesting and Humour - page 887

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Mischek:
left , red arrow
Unlikely, the leg is too white
 
TheXpert:
I don't think so, the leg is too white.

leg of 6 pixels, only the bottom two are light

But I wouldn't argue.)

 
tol64:
Okay, the wolf has been found. And there was a link to a whole article of similar photos. ))

It doesn't change anything.

I don't trust anybody.) well, almost nobody.

 
Mischek:

It doesn't change anything.

I don't trust anybody.) well, almost nobody.

Yeah, well... Sometimes even yourself can be deceived. To believe in something very strongly and one day to see how what you believed in dissolves before your eyes.

P.S. So be careful with mushrooms, or there are some amazing specimens. )))

 
tol64:

Right... There are times when even yourself can be deceived. Believe very strongly in something and one day see what you believed dissolve before your eyes.

P.S. So be careful with mushrooms, or there are some amazing specimens. )))

My mother-in-law just brought some ) and raspberry jam , I've been down since Tuesday . Influenza . ( not the fungus !)

The dog (puppy) knows something is wrong. I have been thinking for a long time about what to do. I have an idea. She pulls out her toys and puts them around my perimeter. It is hilarious.

 
 
 
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