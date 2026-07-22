Interesting and Humour - page 3657
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Have you ever been to the market?
There is a bazaar under my window, called the weekend market.
On Thursday evenings, the city mounts tents and stalls and anyone can bring in, put up and sell at their market prices. On Sunday evening everything is dismantled. Collusion is ruled out, everything is random. This is your ideal, which has been realized by the Moscow authorities. Theory.
And now practice.
I come. Above every counter there is a vendor's name. A sole proprietorship, an OOO, a farm, and the addresses are in the suburbs. They all have the same set of vegetables and fruit: rubber strawberries from Turkish greenhouses, citrus fruits, plums, apples, which don't grow near Moscow.... The prices of everything are carefully combed out.
I see an old lady with a trolley has appeared, and clearly the greens are from her garden. She is selling them at her own prices. Immediately, two policemen came up, I didn't even realise where they were coming from: they weren't supposed to, only from the counter. And they threw the old woman out. After that, two men came up to the cops and thanked them. And the conversation was brotherly - they were doing the same thing.
The market?!
And now the rule of law. A real one. Not theoretical, but practical.
The old lady has the right to defend her rights. An extremely important practical point: on her pension, which is no more than 15,000 rubles.
You should start with a lawyer. If she finds one and gets to a lawyer, a consultation = 5,000 rubles. The statement of claim in court = 10 000. Participation of a lawyer in the process = $ 100 (minimum) per hour. And such we have 90% of the population. These people will sue, these people have the opportunity to sue? The rule of law for them is what? Mockery. And what are you all talking about? You have to try it on yourself.
The devil is in the details.
The sky over the DPRK now
You have to use your head a little to understand what is being said.
Zadornov also concluded that they are very smart over there, they have it so good that they cannot understand our simple sarcasm-humour...))
The sky over the DPRK now
Is the war tomorrow - to mark the 105th anniversary of their Lenin...we fought for our Lenin-Stalin too...
first year in the real world...
Sanya, it's disturbing... come on, motherfucker...)
If the Americans strike this weekend and WHAT GOES WRONG, the gap on Monday will kill many in the market