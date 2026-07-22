Interesting and Humour - page 3036
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And not gentlemen:
London, 1960s
Good morning
People are divided into eight types:
1) ++i;
2) i++;
3) i+=1;
4) i=i+1;
5) i:=i+1;
6) inc(i);
7) add eax, 1
8) what is it?
Couldn't get past a poster like this (been there ... )
Sergey Lazarev & Ani Lorak
2012 р.