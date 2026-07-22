Interesting and Humour - page 3036

New comment
 

 
 
Aleksey Levashov:

And not gentlemen:

Gentleman

 
Ordinary wristwatches...
Российский суд признал Apple Watch обычными наручными часами
Российский суд признал Apple Watch обычными наручными часами
  • www.rbc.ru
Арбитражный суд Москвы отклонил заявление российского подразделения американской корпорации Apple — ООО «Эппл Рус» к Федеральной таможенной службе (ФТС) во вторник, 17 мая. Об этом сообщило «РИА Новости». В заявлении Apple просила признать незаконными три решения Центрального таможенного управления ФТС об изменении таможенной классификации...
 
 

London, 1960s


Good morning

 

People are divided into eight types:

1) ++i;

2) i++;

3) i+=1;

4) i=i+1;

5) i:=i+1;

6) inc(i);

7) add eax, 1

8) what is it?

Лепра
  • @leprasorium
  • twitter.com
Люди делятся на 8 типов: 1) ++i; 2) i++; 3) i+=1; 4) i=i+1; 5) i:=i+1; 6) inc(i); 7) add eax, 1 8) Что это?
 

Couldn't get past a poster like this (been there ... )


[Deleted]  


Sergey Lazarev & Ani Lorak

2012 р.

[Deleted]  
1...302930303031303230333034303530363037303830393040304130423043...4979
New comment