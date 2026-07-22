Interesting and Humour - page 2342

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Poles get a discount

 
papaklass:
1 in 2 I'll take the bet.
You don't want 10 quid whatever).
 
Fillellin:

Can we talk politics now?

Hoorayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayay, because I've got two tonnes of shit to drink.

 
Urain:

Can we talk politics now?

Hoorayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayay, because I've got two tonnes of shit to drink.

Maybe we shouldn't.
 
joo:
Maybe you don't have to.

Why is he posting Cyril, it's an insult to the feelings of the faithful Bandarheads.

ZS Let him post it on his profile, it's not interesting here and it's not humourous at all.

ZZZY and what's it to you, we communicate with you without a forum, ban on the forum, free time to work.

 
Urain:


ZZZY What's it to you, you and I communicate without a forum, ban on the forum, free time to work.

We communicate, while millions of "users" (c) will be left without your knowledge in the form of useful advice and other things.
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