Interesting and Humour - page 2342
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Poles get a discount
1 in 2 I'll take the bet.
Can we talk politics now?
Hoorayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayay, because I've got two tonnes of shit to drink.
Can we talk politics now?
Hoorayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayayay, because I've got two tonnes of shit to drink.
Maybe you don't have to.
Why is he posting Cyril, it's an insult to the feelings of the faithful Bandarheads.
ZS Let him post it on his profile, it's not interesting here and it's not humourous at all.
ZZZY and what's it to you, we communicate with you without a forum, ban on the forum, free time to work.
ZZZY What's it to you, you and I communicate without a forum, ban on the forum, free time to work.